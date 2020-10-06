Tyrann Mathieu Extends Chiefs’ Lead With Incredible Pick-6 vs. Patriots [WATCH]

It was only a matter of time before Kansas City Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu would open his pick-6 account this season. During Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots, The Landlord picked off third-string quarterback Jarrett Sitdham for an impressive interception and 24-yard run into the endzone.

The Landlord will take it 🤷‍♂️ 📺: #NEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/RIXis8UtYm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2020

Before that memorable play, the score was 19-10, with wide receiver Mecole Hardman finding the endzone on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes early in the fourth quarter. With that score, Mathieu was able to extend the reigning world champions’ lead to 26-10. According to Kansas City’s PR account, it’s the former LSU Tiger’s fifth interception in a Chiefs jersey and and hist first pick-6 in five years, the last being when he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

S Tyrann Mathieu with his first INT of the season. It's his 5th INT since joining the Chiefs and his 18th career INT. It's just his 2nd career pick-six, his first since Sept. 27, 2015 when he returned an INT for a TD vs. San Francisco while a member of the Arizona Cardinals. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) October 6, 2020

Chiefs Were Down Their Star DT Ahead of the Showdown

After being listed as questionable all weekend, Chiefs officially ruled out sack leader Chris Jones shortly before the MNF matchup. Per multiple reports, the DT had suffered a groin injury against AFC rivals the Baltimore Ravens.

In a precautionary move, the Chiefs will not have Chris Jones (tweaked groin). Team is clearly aware that it has 3 games in 11 days starting tonight. Andrew Wylie is back after missing last week’s game. https://t.co/KqKF6ny6Mb — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 5, 2020

Looks like they didn’t need the Mississippi State star after all. The defense played incredible all four quarters, with Taco Charlton and Rashad Fenton joining Mathieu on the interception list Monday night.

Three interceptions for this defense today 👏 @_sleepp 📺: #NEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/KDRsVUawuW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2020

The Chiefs move to 4-0 on the season and host bitter AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders for their second divisional match of the 2020 season.

READ MORE: Once-Promising Chiefs Pass Rusher Lands With Raiders