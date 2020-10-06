Tyrann Mathieu Extends Chiefs’ Lead With Incredible Pick-6 vs. Patriots [WATCH]

Tyrann Mathieu Extends Chiefs’ Lead With Incredible Pick-6 vs. Patriots [WATCH]

  • 127 Shares
  • Updated
Tyrann Mathieu

Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before Kansas City Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu would open his pick-6 account this season. During Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots, The Landlord picked off third-string quarterback Jarrett Sitdham for an impressive interception and 24-yard run into the endzone.

Before that memorable play, the score was 19-10, with wide receiver Mecole Hardman finding the endzone on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes early in the fourth quarter. With that score, Mathieu was able to extend the reigning world champions’ lead to 26-10. According to Kansas City’s PR account, it’s the former LSU Tiger’s fifth interception in a Chiefs jersey and and hist first pick-6 in five years, the last being when he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Chiefs Were Down Their Star DT Ahead of the Showdown

After being listed as questionable all weekend, Chiefs officially ruled out sack leader Chris Jones shortly before the MNF matchup. Per multiple reports, the DT had suffered a groin injury against AFC rivals the Baltimore Ravens.

Looks like they didn’t need the Mississippi State star after all. The defense played incredible all four quarters, with Taco Charlton and Rashad Fenton joining Mathieu on the interception list Monday night.

The Chiefs move to 4-0 on the season and host bitter AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders for their second divisional match of the 2020 season.

READ MORE: Once-Promising Chiefs Pass Rusher Lands With Raiders

Read More
, , ,