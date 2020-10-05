Chiefs Downgrade Star DT To Out in MNF Matchup vs. Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their star defensive tackle and sack leader Chris Jones when they host the New England Patriots for Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. According to multiple reports, the 26-year-old has a groin sprain.

In a precautionary move, the Chiefs will not have Chris Jones (tweaked groin). Team is clearly aware that it has 3 games in 11 days starting tonight. Andrew Wylie is back after missing last week’s game. https://t.co/KqKF6ny6Mb — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 5, 2020

The former Mississippi State standout injured his groin last Monday during Kansas City’s primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He was limited in practice as a result and the medical staff made the final decision shortly before kickoff.

In just three games this year, Jones has already been putting up defensive player of the year numbers. So far, he has registered 12 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 6 quarterback hits. So, this will be a considerable loss to the Kansas City’s defense as they play one of the strongest teams in the AFC this season.

Jones’ replacement will likely be Mike Pennel, who is finally back in the lineup and with the team after missing the first two games of the season due to a league suspension.