$100 Million Champ vs. Champ Showdown: ‘We’ll Make It Happen’

One of the most exciting things to watch in combat sports is a champion versus champion showdown, and if the UFC is willing to fork over $100 million, fans could see two pound-for-pound greats go at it.

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is currently preparing for his UFC 268 clash with Colby Covington on November 6, 2021. It’s a rematch over two years in the making and should “The Nigerian Nightmare” silence Covington once again, he’ll have successfully defended his belt five times.

Usman is ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion and has a professional record of 19-1, winning all 14 of his UFC bouts.

During UFC 268 media day, Usman was asked about a potential superfight with fellow UFC champion, Israel Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” is No. 3 pound-for-pound and has defended his middleweight title three times. He boasts a record of 21-1.

Both Usman and Adesanya are friends and cherish their Nigerian roots. But if the UFC opens up its wallet, then they’d “compete,” The Nigerian Nightmare told ESPN’s Max Kellerman.

“Adesanya is my guy, that’s something me and him would have to discuss,” Usman said via LowKickMMA.com. “There’s a difference between fighting and competing. If me and him decide we want to compete, and the UFC is throwing 100 million dollars at us, then we’ll make it happen.”

Usman Wants to Take on Another Pound-for-Pound Great, Boxing Champion Canelo Alvarez

Usman is on a mission to secure his legacy as the greatest ever. And he’s got the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in his sights, Canelo Alvarez. On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Usman told the media that should he defeat Covington, he’ll try and work with UFC president Dana White to set up a boxing match with Canelo.

Usman said:

Since when have we ever seen the pound-for-pound mixed martial artist go up against the pound-for-pound boxer, both in their prime, not when they’re older or retired and you’re trying to pull them back. Both in their prime. That’s what I’m looking to do. That’s something that scares me, that’s something that gets me up in the morning. That’s something that I might risk leaving my daughter for another 12 weeks for. We’ll see. That’s something that I’m looking at. And God willing, you know, this Saturday we do what we need to do, then why not?

Adesanya Will Likely Defend His Belt Against Robert Whittaker Next

Although not officially announced, The Last Stylebender’s next trip inside the Octagon will likely be to fight the ex-UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker. The two previously met in 2019 when Adesanya took “The Reaper’s” belt by second-round KO at UFC 243.

Since then, Whittaker has racked up three impressive wins, firmly establishing himself as the No. 1 contender.

Adesanya has defended the belt three times since becoming the undisputed 185-pound king. He also moved up to light heavyweight earlier in 2021 to try and become a two-division champion, however he lost to then-champ Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision.

