Combate Global Reveals 8-Woman MMA Tournament

Single-night tournaments used to be the norm for the sport back when MMA was first making waves in the sports world, but the format has become exceedingly rare over recent years. Combate Global might be on its way to changing that.

The MMA promotional company revealed exclusively to Heavy that it’s moving forward with a plan to showcase a one-night, eight-woman tournament on August 13, and that would be Combate Global’s second one-night tournament in just three months.

Combate Global’s eight-man tournament in the bantamweight division crowned tournament champ David Martinez on May 29.

The upcoming women’s tournament on August 13 will take place in the strawweight division.

Eight of the top 115-pound contenders in sport will do battle until just one fighter is left standing as the tournament champion.

All the fights will take place in just one night of action.

It’s part of what made MMA such a special and unique spectacle during the early years of the sport, and now Combate Global wants to bring it back.

How to Watch Combate Global’s Next MMA Tournament

Combate Global’s eight-fighter tournament in the women’s 115-pound division will take place at Univision Studios in Miami, where all of Combate Global’s previous 2021 shows have taken place.

The upcoming show will stream live in the U.S. via Paramount+ in English as well as air live on television via Univision and TUDN in Spanish.

UFC star Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña will be calling the action live on Paramount+ alongside Combate Global play-by-play announcer Max Bretos.

Combate Global touts itself as the “premier Hispanic MMA sports franchise” and the company recently announced that Paramount+ and CBS Sports would serve as the U.S. English-language home of Combate Global.

It’s another big move for an MMA promotional company on the rise.

Tournament Format and Other Important Details

The format for the tournament includes three stages.

The first two stages are just one five-minute round each. Fighters will meet in the opening quarterfinals and semifinals looking for fast and furious finishes with just five minutes on the clock to get the job done.

The finals of the tournament will give the two remaining entrants three rounds. Each round will be five minutes, and the winner of the fight will be crowned the champ.

A fighter must win three fights in one night to become the tournament champion.

The first four confirmed entrants for Combate Global’s eight-woman tournament on August 13 are Criszaida Adames (4-0), from the Dominican Republic, Paulina Vargas (4-1) from Guadalajara, Mexico, Karen Cedillo (4-2), from Monterrey, Nuevo Mexico, and

Claire Lopez (4-3) from Paris, France.

The four remaining entrants will be announced by Combate Global at a later date.

In addition to the tournament bouts on the card, there will be two bouts for the alternates. In the event that a winner is unable to continue in the tournament on fight night due to an injury, the winner of one of those bouts would have the opportunity to take the injured fighter’s place.

The four reserve fighters will also be announced at a later date.

