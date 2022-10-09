UFC May Allow Champion to Change Weight Classes Next, Analyst Says

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s next title defense hasn’t been scheduled, and Chael Sonnen thinks that could be because the promotion plans to book him at 155 pounds next.

“The Great” is one of the most dominant active champions in the sport. Since winning the 145-pound crown in December 2019, Volkanovski has gone on to defend the strap four times. He holds wins over multiple featherweight greats, specifically former champions Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

He last competed in July at UFC 276. He drew Holloway for the third time and like their previous two battles, The Great left the Octagon with a decision victory.

However, the trilogy was different than the other contests as he dominated “Blessed” from pillar to post, leaving no doubt that he was the superior combatant.

When he spoke with color commentator Joe Rogan after the fact, Volkanovski made it clear that he was eyeing “double champ status” by moving up the lightweight.

“Max Holloway is an absolute beast,” Volkanovski said via MMA Fighting. “I just proved to you that I want to be in this Octagon as much as possible. I want to be busy. I want to move up and go for double champ and I’ll keep two divisions busy.

“Charles [Oliveira], whoever gets that belt, no disrespect, I’d love to move up, get that double champ status.”

Sonnen Theorized That Volkanovski Could Be Moving Up to 155 Pounds Next

Two names have ascended the featherweight division’s ladder and have made cases for a shot at Volkanovski’s 145-pound strap: Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. But the fact that the UFC hasn’t booked Volkanovski against either Rodriguez or Emmett is evidence enough for Sonnen that there may be different plans for The Great.

That’s what the fighter-turned-analyst said in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

“I’m also not sure we’re moving on past the opportunity of Volkanovski, right?” Sonnen said (h/t Sportskeeda.com). “If we were then either Josh Emmett or Yair Rodriguez would have already been matched up with Volkanovski, who says he is ready, willing and able. The fact that we haven’t made a title fight for Volkanovski at his weight tells me that someone somewhere is at least open to the idea of Volk coming up.”

Volkanovski Recently Alluded to Being Ready to Step in at UFC 280 to Fight for the Vacant Lightweight Championship

With Charles Oliveira losing his 155-pound title earlier this year due to a botched weight cut, the vacant lightweight belt will be on the line at UFC 280 on October 22 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He’ll take on Islam Makhachev in one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

On October 8, Makhachev tweeted that he was concerned Oliveira wasn’t going to show up for their fight, writing: “2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry?”

Well, Volkanovski chimed in, alluding to being ready to step in on a moment’s notice to contend for the strap. “Don’t worry brother, I’ll be there (wink emoji),” Volkanovski tweeted to Makhachev.