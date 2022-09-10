Joe Rogan’s Appearance at UFC 279 Causes Big Reaction Online

Joe Rogan was featured as a color commentator for UFC 279 on Saturday night, and fans took notice that he had ditched the tie he had worn for the past few pay-per-view events.

Rogan showed up for UFC 276 in July wearing a white collared shirt, black tie and suit jacket. And his outfit during the International Fight Week card went viral on Twitter, with many sharing their surprise to see Rogan wearing such attire.

The longtime UFC employee and popular podcaster has almost always worn a black collared shirt while commentating, and if he paired it with something, it’s typically a black suit jacket.

So when Rogan went back to his original look, fight fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Sharing a GIF, one Twitter user wrote: “Joe Rogan back to the black button up as opposed to the white collared shirt and black tie #UFC279.” See the tweet below:

“Joe Rogan going back to the black button down and no tie … let’s go #UFC279,” another tweeted.

“Rogan gave up on the tie, good to see,” someone said. And another person tweeted: “I’m so happy Joe Rogan didn’t try wearing a tie for today’s event. Good choice. Much better. #MMATwitter #UFC279.”

Sporting News’ editor Daniel Yanofsky tweeted: “Joe Rogan is not wearing a tie tonight. I’m sure someone bet (on) that. #UFC279.”

Another Twitter account shared a screenshot of Rogan at UFC 279 alongside his commentating partners Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. See Rogan wearing the black shirt below:

UFC 279 Headlined By a Battle Between 2 UFC Legends

Fight fans will witness two UFC legends go to war during the September 10th main event. Nate Diaz will compete in the final fight of his promotional contract against fellow “Ultimate Fighter” winner and former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. The bout will be contested at welterweight.

In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev will look to improve his undefeated professional mixed martial arts record when he takes on dynamic striker Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight match.

Diaz and Chimaev were originally supposed to square off, however Chimaev missed the 171-pound limit by seven-and-a-half pounds. Holland was already scheduled to fight Daniel Rodriguez at 180 pounds, so the promotion decided to shuffle the deck.

Rodriguez will now fight Li Jingliang, the man who was scheduled to fight Ferguson, in a 180-pound catchweight.

Diaz Called the Last-Minute Fight Change ‘A Mess’

Diaz spoke with ESPN during their weigh-in show on Friday and he was asked for his thoughts on the last-minute fight change. And in short, Diaz was seemingly quite frustrated.

“It’s all a mess. It’s f****** irritating,” Diaz said per MMA Fighting. “I trained for Khamzat. I don’t even know how to fight this guy. I’m going to watch some video, but s***, it don’t matter anyway because I train for everybody always anyway. I don’t train for fights anymore, I just train to fight everybody always, ready for war. It for sure makes me happy though that I’m not supporting the bulls*** that they’ve [the UFC] been trying to push on me the whole time.

“And this guy is a little-leaguer, bro. Straight up, a little-leaguer playing in the major leagues. And he felt I didn’t belong? I’ll never fight him in here, but I’ll fight him right now if I could f****** find his b**** ass here anyway.”