Paddy Pimblett Hit With Strong Warning From Dominant UFC Champion

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett is currently walking around as a light heavyweight, and current 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski warned “The Baddy” about his drastic weight increase.

Pimblett earned his third straight win instead the Octagon last month, and since then, he’s gained around 50 pounds due to poor eating habits. Volkanovski is no stranger to packing on an immense amount of weight after a fight and during a recent interview on The AllStar YouTube channel, “The Great” shared words of experience for The Baddy.

“I used to do that,” Volkanovski said via MMA Mania. “Back in the days when you used to talk to me, when I would go and people see me win the PXC world title [at] Featherweight. I’d go back to Thailand not even two weeks later and people are looking at me like, ‘How do you look like that? You were just here. What?! It doesn’t make sense.’

“I used to weigh in at 65.8 [kilograms], 145,” he continued. “And within the week … so next weekend, 86 kilograms. I used to go from 145 to 190 in one week. It’s not healthy.

“It’s terrible. It blows my mind how his head just balloons like that, it’s quite funny.”

Volkanovski Said People Care for Pimblett’s Health

Pimblett’s last bout took place during UFC’s return to London on July 23. He squared off against Jordan Leavitt and a day before he caught the American in a rear-naked choke, he successfully made the lightweight limit, weighing in at 156 pounds.

While on the stage during the official weigh-in ceremony, Pimblett hit back at detractors who didn’t believe he’d make weight. “For everyone who tried to fat shame me and say I’d miss weight or f******, what was it, pull out, kiss my a**,” Pimblett said while exposing his rear-end.

“Look, honestly, I hear about people fat shaming him and all that type of stuff but I think there are a lot of people that probably care for his health as well because it ain’t healthy,” Volkanovski said about Pimblett. “I know because I’ve been in the same position.”

UFC President Dana White Recently Said Pimblett’s Weight Gain ‘Hurts’ the Promotion

Volkanovski isn’t the only high-profile MMA name to give their take on The Baddy’s weight gain. While speaking with the media earlier this month, UFC president Dana White said Pimblett’s choice to gain weight not only hurts the Englishman, it “hurts” the promotion.

“It’s not good for you,” White said via MMA Junkie. “We all know that. We know that fluctuating and cutting that much weight is very bad, and it definitely doesn’t prolong your career. It’s tough on your body and your organs and stuff like that, but listen: He’s a grown man. He can do whatever the hell he wants to do.”

“It makes it tough for us too, because when we’re in the matchmaking room, we want to throw together a fight, maybe we can throw him on a card in a month, a month-and-a-half, it hurts us too,” White continued.

“We have to be very specific when we plan fights for him, because he’s nowhere near close to weight, and what you don’t want to do is put that kind of pressure to cut that much weight in that short amount of time.”