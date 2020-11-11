Boxing Champ on UFC Fight vs. Conor McGregor: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is no stranger to accepting challenges to face professional boxers under their own set of rules inside boxing rings, but one of the best pound-for-pound boxing champs on the planet Terence Crawford revealed to Bleacher Report he’d be willing to move the other way, too.

“Of course,” Crawford told Bleacher Report about climbing in the cage. “Why wouldn’t I?”

Earlier this year, Crawford’s promoter Bob Arum told ESPN he thought Crawford would be a good candidate to sign a two-fight deal with McGregor where each champ would get one fight under their particular set of rules.

Of course, it’s one thing for a promoter to say it as part of some kind of promotional tool. It’s quite another for the fighter to actually confirm interest in it.

So what Crawford was saying is that he’d for sure be interested in fighting McGregor inside a boxing ring and that the two superstars could also fight again inside the UFC’s Octagon under MMA rules.

When questioned one more time about whether Crawford would seriously be interested in fighting McGregor in a UFC fight despite having never trained for MMA, Crawford didn’t back down.

“Yeah, I would,” Crawford said.

You can read more of the interview over at Bleacher Report.

Crawford: ‘I’m a Fighter First’

Earlier this year, Crawford expanded on why he’d entertain facing McGregor under MMA rules.

“I’m a fighter first. As a fighter, I would entertain it,” Crawford said per ESPN. “I just have to have the proper time to prepare myself. It would be a little more than boxing training. I haven’t been in that [wrestling] environment in a long time, but most definitely I feel I can compete with anyone given the proper time to train on the MMA side, being that I have a wrestling background.”

As for the fight itself, Crawford told ESPN he’d expect to compete with McGregor no matter what rules they used.

“McGregor would have to worry about my stand-up game as well,” Crawford said per ESPN. “It would be interesting. He’s got good kicks and he’s strong. I’d have to prepare myself for those things, but I feel I would be all right.”

So Crawford, who has at least some kind of serviceable background in the world of amateur wrestling, would absolutely embrace the chance to fight McGregor in any kind of fight.

“A lot of people may say if Terence goes into the Octagon he will get crushed, but they don’t know me,” Crawford said per ESPN.

Crawford Fights This Weekend Inside Boxing Ring on ESPN

Crawford, 36, from Omaha, Nebraska, is undefeated inside a boxing ring in 36 professional prizefights.

He’s won world titles in three different weight classes, and many observers tab Crawford as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Crawford’s next fight takes place on Saturday, November 21 in Las Vegas. Crawford is set to face former 147-pound titleholder, Kell Brook, in the main event of a Top Rank on ESPN fight card.

Assuming Crawford gets by Brook, there are several other huge fights that could come his way.

Most notably, Crawford could face the likes of boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao or unified champion Errol Spence Jr. next in massive boxing superfights.

Of course, Pacquiao is already supposed to be on the way to facing McGregor next in a boxing match sometime next year.

But after that? Maybe Crawford can convince McGregor, Pacquiao and both their teams that he should be next in line for both.

