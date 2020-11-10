Conor McGregor’s Next Fight ‘Officially Booked’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s next fight is “officially booked”. According to MMA Fighting, McGregor will face Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257 on January 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While that’s the fight that seemed to be on the way for weeks now, there also seemed to a slight snag in regards to UFC officials getting Poirier to sign his part of the contract.

In fact, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported on Monday that his UFC sources were saying Poirier remained “a hurdle” in making the McGregor vs. Poirier rematch happen, and that “the UFC has said it would be willing to replace Poirier with Gaethje” or someone else in the proposed showdown.

But now the fight is officially on, at least per MMA Fighting, a well-known and highly reputable media outlet.

McGregor will fight Poirier on January 23.

McGregor Still Prefers December 12

While MMA Fighting revealed the fight was booked, the UFC has not officially yet announced the fight.

That might be because of something else MMA Fighting reported. McGregor, who all along suggested he wanted to fight in 2020 over waiting until next year, could still be trying to convince UFC officials to let him have the December 12 date instead.

That card was previously headlined by UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her 145-pound title against Megan Anderson. However, that fight fell through after Nunes pulled out of the fight for an undisclosed reason earlier this week.

Regardless, McGregor vs. Poirer 2 is officially on, and it’s most likely still going to take place on January 23.

