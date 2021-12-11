World Champion Threatening to Sue Jake Paul [LOOK]

Jake Paul has been threatened with legal action, according to a recent Twitter post from a world champion’s account.

For months, “The Problem Child” and two-time Olympic gold medalist boxer Claressa Shields have beefed on social media. Shields has made it clear that she’s not a fan of Paul’s and has said on several occasions that she’d welcome a boxing bout with the YouTube sensation.

“T-Rex” is regarded by many as the greatest women’s boxer ever and is set to defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and “The Ring” middleweight belts on January 29, 2022, again Ema Kozin.

Shields’ threat came a few days after the BAVAFA Sports Twitter account claimed T-Rex has tried to “be a part of a Jake Paul event.” Paul is managed by the company, which is headed by Nakisa Bidarian.

On December 9, 2021, Shields’ manager Mark Taffet responded to BAVAFA Sports, tweeting: “Hey Nakisa ⁦@BAVAFASports… let the fighters speak for themselves. If u want to engage in debate with me just let me know. I am not Claressa; she’s not me. My discussions are my words, not hers.”

Shields Said She Was About to ‘Sue’ Paul & Team, Denied Trying to Book Fight During a Jake Paul Event

Denying that she’s ever tried to fight on Paul’s undercard, Shields then tweeted that she was about to “sue” The Problem Child and his team.

“Never have I ever,” Shields tweeted. “I’m bout Sue @jakepaul & his team for defamation and of character cause I ain’t never asked to be on no undercard of no YouTuber!”

Never have I ever. I’m bout Sue @jakepaul & his team for defamation and of character cause I ain’t never asked to be on no undercard of no YouTuber! https://t.co/RYGAA4zC5k — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 10, 2021

Shields’ fan then commented on T-Rex’s tweet, writing: “The fact that these guys think it ok to constantly disrespect you like this, its unacceptable.”

“They bout to have to write a check they a** gonna hate having to cash,” Shields responded. “Because you talk trash but lying on me is another story! I’m a BIG BOSS WITH A BIG LAWYER!”

They bout to have to write a check they ass gonna hate having to cash. Because you talk trash but lying on me is another story! I’m a BIG BOSS WITH A BIG LAWYER! https://t.co/F1ejXfQibi — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 10, 2021

Shields Said She Would Put a ‘Hurting’ on The Problem Child

Speaking with Heavy last year after Paul knocked out former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, T-Rex invited The Problem Child to step inside the ring with her.

“But I want to tell Jake Paul I’m NOT the one to f**k with!” Shields said. “That’s all I wanna tell him. Like, my man I’ll get there with you gladly. We can give all the money to the Flint Water Crisis and give out water and everything but, maaaannnnn man, man. I WILL put a hurting on that boy!”

Fast forward one year and the heat has only seemingly increased between the two stars.

Paul is scheduled to rematch former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on December 18, 2021, via Showtime PPV.

