Chasing Nurmagomedov: ‘Come Back, Khabib, Please!’

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway revealed he still has a strong interest in facing UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Holloway told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto hope remains alive that the two fighters could still end up fighting.

“Man, it’s not completely out of the water,” Holloway said. “He said if he can get his mom’s blessing that he’ll come back, so come back, Khabib, please! I want to step in the Octagon with you one time.”

Holloway and Nurmagomedov seemed to be on a collision course in the past but the fight never came to fruition.

Nurmagomedov retired after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, but UFC president Dana White is keeping the UFC’s 155-pound champ listed as the champ in hopes of luring the Russian back for at least one more superfight.

Holloway knows it’s a longshot, but he still hopes to land the gig.

Holloway: ‘He’s the G.O.A.T.’

Holloway revealed his thoughts about Nurmagomedov’s impressive career as well as why the former featherweight champ still wants to fight him.

“All competitiveness aside, the dude’s a freaking legend. He’s the G.O.A.T. He’s one of the best to ever do this,” Holloway said.

Still, Holloway would send nothing but positive vibes to Nurmagomedov.

“Nothing but happy for you, bro. But if you ever want to come back for real let me know bro. Hit my line. I would love the opportunity to share the Octagon with you,” Holloway said.

And why would the American still want to make that big fight happen? It’s just who Holloway is.

“I’m a competitor, and he’s one of the best. That’s the kind of competition that excites me,” Holloway said.

Holloway Wants Huge Fights in 2021

Holloway is coming off back-to-back decision losses to UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Both were extremely competitive fights, and Holloway believes he deserves a third fight for sure.

“Are we gonna fight again? It’s up to him. If I had it my way, I’ll fight you 10 times in one night, 10 times once a month. I’m a competitor. I need to compete. I truly believe I was put on this earth to fight and compete,” Holloway said.

But Holloway’s next UFC fight is a showdown with rising featherweight contender Calvin Kattar on January 16.

The Blessed Express returns! 🚂 @BlessedMMA meets @CalvinKattar in the main event of Jan 16! pic.twitter.com/1x2aZaQLF1 — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2020

The 29-year-old American plans on beating Kattar in that huge main event fight to start his 2021 campaign with a bang, then Holloway said he hopes to lure Volkanovski into a third fight.

But Holloway also suggested he would be down for superfight rematches against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor faces Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23 in the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year.

Of course, Holloway also said he would also love to fight Nurmagomedov next.

