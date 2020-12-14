The Plan: ‘Maybe I’ll Throw a Dolly Through a Window or Something’

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is coming off a hotly-disputed five-round decision loss to current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, but the 29-year-old American revealed a stunning plan that could help the fighter nab an even bigger fight next year in the UFC’s stacked lightweight division.

Holloway told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto he might consider sticking around on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi next month after his January 16 fight against Calvin Kattar just to stir up trouble for UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

“Maybe I’ll throw a dolly through a window or something! Maybe pay him back. I’ll be like, ‘I remember what happened in New York, bro’,” Holloway said.

“All jokes aside, who knows? 155 or 170, I’m right there. First things first, it’s Calvin Kattar on January 16,” Holloway said.

Of course, Holloway was referencing the infamous bus attack that McGregor led back in 2018 against Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor was arrested for that move, and he had to enter into a plea agreement to avoid serving time in prison.

Holloway was probably only kidding about leading his own attack, but the American does seem to want to be on McGregor’s shortlist for possible opponents next year in 2021.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

To that end, Holloway believes McGregor’s fight against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 is too close to call.

“I think whoever wins this fight is whoever comes mentally prepared that night, whoever is zoned in,” Holloway said. “That fight is too close to pick.”

Still, Holloway was obliged to break down the fight.

“These two guys are killers,” Holloway said. “Dustin is on his…killer streak right now. He’s super hungry. We don’t know what Conor is coming back for. If he’s laser-focused, this is a super fun fight.”

If anything, even if Holloway doesn’t do whatever he can to stir up a fight with McGregor next month, the ex-champ said he might consider sticking around just to watch the fight.

Even if that doesn’t happen, Holloway said he knew what his plans were for January 23 no matter what. Holloway wants to watch UFC 257.

“I don’t really watch fights that much, but I think I might be tuning in to watch that one. It’s an exciting fight,” Holloway said.

Holloway believes UFC 257 to be a great way for the world’s leading MMA promotional to start the new year in 2021.

“I think that fight’s going to be amazing…I think it’s going to be a banger,” Holloway said. “It’s a hydrated Dustin at 155, and…I don’t know about Conor…he looks huge right now. So I don’t know he’s gonna look. Two southpaws, two [fighters with] great history.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar on January 16

While Holloway would love to fight McGregor and Poirier again someday, he said he’s totally focused right now on beating Kattar.

Moreover, Holloway said he’d love the chance to get his hands on Volkanovski again, too.

Holloway wants a rematch even though the two fighters already faced each other twice in a row.

Both fights were extremely close, and Holloway believes he definitely deserved to win the second fight.

“Are we gonna fight again? It’s up to him. If I had it my way, I’ll fight you 10 times in one night, 10 times once a month. I’m a competitor. I need to compete. I truly believe I was put on this earth to fight and compete,” Holloway said.

But before he gets in a position to rustle up fights against the likes of Volkanovski, McGregor, or even Poirier again, Holloway will need to take care of business against Kattar.

Holloway lost a five-round decision to Poirer last year at UFC 236. It was a rematch of Holloway’s submission loss to Poirier at UFC 143 way back in 2012.

Holloway also suffered a three-round decision loss to McGregor in 2013. But Holloway went on a 13-fight win streak after that defeat to solidify himself as one of the most dominant UFC champions in history.

READ NEXT: List of UFC Fighters With Titles in Multiple Weight Classes

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel