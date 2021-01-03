Chris Hemsworth Challenged To Boxing Match: ‘I’ll Fight Him’

After the massive success of Disney’s many Marvel movies that came out over the last decade, Chris Hemsworth’s career has skyrocketed to the point that the famed actor has become one of the most recognizable and popular celebrities on the planet. Hemsworth might have fictiously battled bad guys as Thor in movies like “The Avengers”, but now the 37-year-old is being challenged to a real fight inside a boxing ring by YouTuber Logan Paul.

“I’ll fight him after Mayweather,” Paul said after seeing Hemsworth hit the mitts.

I’ll fight him after mayweather https://t.co/kIqkYlb9fz — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2021

Paul Fights Boxing Superstar Next Month

Paul, a popular YouTuber, is 0-1 as a professional boxer. The American lost via split decision to KSI last year but still managed to secure a megafight boxing match against retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather vs. Paul is a special exhibition boxing bout scheduled for February 20.

“The Maverick” has never won a fight and Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) has never lost one, but Paul will enter his pay-per-view showdown vs. one of boxing’s best ever fighters with around a 40-pound weight advantage.

Additionally, Mayweather is 43, so Paul will be almost 20 years younger than his opponent.

So Paul thinks he might want to go a few rounds with Hemsworth after facing Mayweather, the best boxing champ of a generation.

While Paul is likely just attempting to drum up more interest in his next boxing exploit, the pace at which celebrities suddenly seem to be entering the world of combat sports has become dizzying as of late.

That means “The Maverick” vs. “The Mighty Thor” can’t really be dismissed as a possibility no matter how absurd it seems.

Jake Paul vs. Mayweather?

Of course, Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul, also chimed in on the action.

The 23-year-old has been chasing a megafight boxing match against UFC superstar Conor McGregor, but he hasn’t been able to lure the Irishman into the fight.

Heck, Paul hasn’t even been able to get McGregor to respond to any of his many taunts.

So Jake Paul said he would be happy to fight Mayweather next after Mayweather vs. Logan Paul takes place on February 20.

“And then I’ll fight Mayweather,” Jake Paul posted.

And then I’ll fight mayweather https://t.co/WdoFTCBvCZ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 2, 2021

And who knows? Maybe both boxing matches will happen.

Nobody would have believed that Jake Paul would have fought on a Mike Tyson undercard during 2020.

People probably wouldn’t even have believed there would have been a Tyson undercard to be on last year in the first place.

But both of those things happened.

