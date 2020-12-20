Offer for Conor McGregor: ‘He’s Scared to Lose!’

YouTuber Jake Paul told TMZ Sports on Saturday night that his $50 million offer for Conor McGregor to fight him inside a boxing ring is “real as f***” but that he doesn’t believe UFC president Dana White will allow McGregor to take the fight.

“He’s scared, bro. He’s scared to lose!” Paul told TMZ Sports.

So Paul at least partly blames UFC president Dana White for not getting the fight signed.

“What if Jake Paul lands that lucky punch, knocking Conor McGregor out and now the whole UFC looks like a clown?” Paul said.

Paul Shows ‘Proof of Funds’ from Financial Backers

Additionally, the 23-year-old claims to have “proof of funds” from his financial backers for the fight. The popular social media icon showed onscreen an email that Paul says proves his benefactors’ money is legit and ready to be deployed to McGregor upon the Irish superstar signing up for the boxing match.

Jake Paul showed “Proof of Funds” for the Conor McGregor fight to TMZ. pic.twitter.com/NaNT8znPX9 — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) December 20, 2020

But Paul claims that’s the biggest problem of all.

In Paul’s mind, McGregor and his team “put their tail between their ass” once they saw the offer from Paul had real money behind it.

The text Paul shows from what appears to be an email states:

“I am writing you at the request of the principal above. Please be advised that he is a long term client. His current banking relationship with Signature Bank has liquid balances in excess of $50MM. Our overall experience has been satisfactory…”

The name listed on the email shown to TMZ Sports was Matthew R. Weltman, Senior Vice President of Signature Bank in New York.

“I’m backed by commercial billionaires, bro! Come on,” Paul said.

Paul Blasts McGregor: ‘He’s a P****’

While Paul didn’t sound all that enthusiastic about getting McGregor into the ring, he was happy to talk more trash to the UFC legend through the media.

“He’s a p****, bro. He’s a little b****. This is the biggest fight offer he’s ever been offered, bro,” Paul said.

Additionally, Paul claimed to have been talking to McGregor’s team but also said that the UFC superstar had so far refused to talk to Paul himself about the potential boxing match.

“Radio silence. I mean, we’re talking to his team. He looked at my DM on Instagram, but we’re talking to his team…”.

Paul simply can’t believe McGregor would turn down this much money to face him inside a boxing ring.

“Bro, he’s gonna turn down $5 of a billion dollars,” Paul said.

Finally, when asked if he had crossed the line by involving McGregor’s wife Dee Devlin in some of his recent trash talk on social media, Paul refuted that something like that could be the reason McGregor hasn’t gotten back to him yet.

I don’t give a f***…this is the fight game! Why are people being bitches now?”

Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer, though he hasn’t yet faced a legit pro boxer.

Meanwhile, McGregor is a former UFC “champ champ” and one of the most decorated and popular pro fighters in the world today.

