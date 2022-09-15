Former UFC Champ Tyron Woodley Is Campaigning to Box Superstar

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is looking to get back inside the boxing ring, and he’s eyeing a potential fight with YouTube superstar JJ Olatunji, better known as “KSI.”

Woodley hasn’t battled in combat sports since he suffered a KO loss to Jake Paul in December. Fast forward nine months and the 40-year-old combatant has now become vocal about boxing another social media sensation.

KSI has competed five times in boxing, compiling a record of 4-0-1 with 3 KO/TKO’s. He has one professionally licensed match under his belt: a split-decision win over Logan Paul in 2019.

Last month, the Englishman with nearly 16 million YouTuber subscribers headlined an event at the O2 Arena and knocked out boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda and rapper Swarmz on the same night.

On September 14, KSI posted a poll on Twitter asking his fans: “Who do you want me to fight in January?” KSI included “The Chosen One” and at the time of this writing, the ex-UFC champ leads the poll over BJJ black belt Dillon Danis and internet personalities “Slim” and “Dr. Mike.”

Taking notice of the poll, Jake Paul, who has also expressed interest several times in boxing KSI, tweeted to Woodley: “Yo @TWooodley – you down to do this in January in the US? 180 pounds?”

Woodley responded that he was “ready” and KSI hit back, writing: “Jake Paul really got you on a leash…”

Jake Paul really got you on a leash… pic.twitter.com/sjKhRciQrl — ksi (@KSI) September 15, 2022

Woodley Tweeted That He’d ‘Dog Walk’ KSI, Said KSI Didn’t Accept a Short-Notice Bout With Him

Woodley then responded to KSI. The Chosen One claimed that KSI didn’t accept to box him on short notice after the Englishman’s original bout with Alex Wassabi at the O2 Arena fell through a few weeks before the event. Instead, KSI chose to put on the double-fight attraction.

“And i’ll dog walk your a** so now what?” Woodley tweeted. “You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it.”

Not to be outdone, KSI responded to Woodley by sharing a clip of Paul knocking him out. He tore into Woodley’s two contests with Paul. Woodley lost the first one as well, dropping the fight via split decision.

“You literally stood there to get knocked out,” KSI tweeted. “Both your fights against Jake were a**. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how a** you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao.”

You literally stood there to get knocked out. Both your fights against Jake were ass. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how ass you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao. https://t.co/98uhGAntXx pic.twitter.com/WAodlocUml — ksi (@KSI) September 15, 2022

Woodley Has Also Challenged Tommy Fury to a Boxing Match

KSI isn’t the only name on Woodley’s list of potential opponents. The former 170-pound king recently challenged “Love Island” star and heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury’ half-brother Tommy Fury. Fury was recently scheduled to box Paul in August in New York, however the fight was scrapped after the 8-0 professional said he couldn’t get into the United States.

Well, “TNT” is now in Woodley’s crosshairs. “These guys really only wanna fight at 200 with 2weeks camp,” Woodley tweeted on September 8. “Scary AF! @tommytntfury Quit being a hoe and lets lock this fight in today. We tired of the (lies). Only b**** worse is Cappin @KSI!”