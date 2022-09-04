Colby Covington Receives Unexpected Praise From Bitter UFC Rival

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington recently received praise from his two-time opponent, Kamaru Usman.

Usman was featured on episode No. 128 of the “JRE MMA Show” with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. And during their nearly three-hour conversation, the two spoke about Usman’s thoughts on Covington.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” and Covington fought twice while Usman held the 170-pound championship with Usman besting “Chaos” via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 in December 2019 and by unanimous decision at UFC 268 in November 2021.

They engaged in heavy trash talk during the lead-up to both bouts, and Covington has continually taken shots at Usman throughout the years as well.

Well, there appears to be no ill-will felt by Usman for Covington, saying that he’s almost a “low-key fan” of the American.

“I like Covington and I like (Jorge) Masvidal,” Usman said via MMA Mania. “As a person, I’ve never hung out with [Covington] as a person so I wouldn’t know how he is as a person. I’ve heard rumors, because how his energy is with other people might not be how his energy is with my energy. So until I experience that it’s hard for me to speak on it.

“But as an athlete, as a competitor and what he brings to the table, I’m almost kinda low-key a fan. I admire what he’s able to do. To talk that much s*** and get your face broken too and still talk more s*** after? That takes a different person.”

Usman Said He Wanted to Watch Covington Fight Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is currently ranked No. 3 at welterweight per the official UFC standings. And should he get past Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on September 10, the Sweden-based fighter will keep himself in title contention.

But with the UFC presumably booking Usman in a trilogy bout against Leon Edwards next, the welterweight title picture will be tied up for the coming months. And The Nigerian Nightmare told Rogan that he’d like to see the 11-0 professional mixed martial artist battle Covington after Diaz, assuming he defeats the fan-favorite combatant.

“I think what’s more interesting is [Chimaev] versus Covington,” Usman said. “Think how that’s the ultimate test because Covington does everything. He, for lack of a better word, and by no disrespect, with all due respect I mean no disrespect, it’s Covington, you gotta get past Covington.”

UFC President Dana White Wanted to Pursue Booking Covington vs. Chimaev Before Borz Fought Gilbert Burns in April

UFC president Dana White shared his interest in booking Covington vs. Chimaev during “The Pat McAfee Show’ in April ahead of Chimaev’s fight with Gilbert Burns.

“I think that if Khamzat Chimaev wins this weekend, we see him and Colby Covington next,” White said via MMA Fighting.

“I have a fight coming up on ABC, and in a perfect world, if everything plays out right, I would love to do Khamzat vs. Colby if Khamzat should win on Saturday night,” the UFC president continued.

The fight never came to fruition, however, and the hyped featherweight clash between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega headlined the July card instead.