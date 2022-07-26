Khamzat Chimaev Feels ‘Really Bad’ About Recent UFC Loss

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate Alexander Gustafsson suffered a tough loss on Saturday, and “Borz” feels “really bad” about it.

Chimaev, who lives and trains in Sweden, recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” about his recent fight booking. He’ll take on MMA superstar Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on September 10 and it’s scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And during the interview, Helwani asked Borz about Gustaffson’s knockout defeat at UFC London on July 23. It was the former three-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger’s first contest in two years, and he had also dropped back down to 205 pounds from heavyweight.

Unfortunately for the Swedish fighter, Krylov spoiled his comeback, starching Gustafsson just over a minute into the first round. At this point, it’s unclear where “The Mauler” will go from here. But one thing is known, Gustafsson (18-8) remains the most influential Swedish mixed martial artist ever.

“Feels bad,” Chimaev said about Gustafsson’s recent loss (h/t Sportskeeda.com). Really bad like that guy is so nice guy. He helped us a lot. I become the fighter I am. Maybe if not Alex being and living in Sweden… maybe I didn’t start MMA. Maybe I didn’t show up in the UFC. The guys now, all the guys from Sweden who fight have to thank Alex because of him we on the top. We fight on the different UFCs.”

“We are like from Sweden, five or six guys in the UFC,” Chimaev continued about his training partner. “Before Alex there was almost nobody there. When he fought Jon Jones, everyone started training MMA. For us, he has always been the champion. He didn’t get the belt but he’s the champ for us.”

Chimaev Shared His Skepticism That Diaz Will ‘Show Up’ for UFC 279

Chimaev isn’t entirely sure if his opponent will meet him inside the Octagon in September, telling Helwani that if Diaz decides to drop out of the fight, he’ll be ready for anybody at welterweight or middleweight.

“I still don’t believe that guy’s going to come and show up,” Chimaev said via MMA Fighting. “That skinny boy. We will see what’s happening. I’m just waiting for the 10th of September – it doesn’t matter who. If he wants to fight [185 pounds], then we can do that… just show up. I can fight [at 185 or 205 pounds], it doesn’t matter.”

Chimaev Wants to Show Everyone ‘Who’s the Ganger’

Although Borz said that Diaz is a legend of the sport, he’s prepared to show the world that between them, he’s the real “gangster.”

“For me, it doesn’t actually matter,” Chimaev continued. “If they give me Kamaru Usman, I will do the same thing. For me, it doesn’t matter. The guy just fights and fights. He’s still dangerous. He fights to the last second, and I’m happy he’s fighting with me.

“He’s one of the legends, like everyone saying, ‘gangster, gangster.’ I’m going to show who’s the gangster. Like I said before, we’re from Chechnya, we grow up [with] the war, and we eat the gangsters for breakfast.”