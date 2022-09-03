UFC’s Joe Rogan Has Big Reaction to Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA Training Video

Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of himself training mixed martial arts, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan praised the Meta CEO.

Zuckerberg posted the video on September 3. According to Zuckerberg, he trains with Khai Wu and the fighter was scheduled to compete against Joshua Dillon during Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 later that night.

“One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his debut on @ufcfightpass tonight,” Zuckerberg wrote in the caption of the post. “Looking forward to a great fight.”

Watch the video below via the embedded Instagram post:

After Zuckerberg posted the video, the comment section was flooded with support for the tech superstar. And one person that the clip caught the attention of was Rogan.

“This is great!” Rogan commented. “I’m so happy to see this. Training looks solid too!”

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor chimed in as well, writing: “Yo!!! F****** awesome Mark!”

Other Instagram users shared their take on Zuckerberg’s skills also. “Combos looking clean,” the official UFC account wrote.

“We got an open spot on Contender Series?” UFC Canada questioned.

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley wrote: “Damnnn!! love seeing this.”

Reigning UFC 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling commented: “This is really amazing to see! Idk, @ufc debut might be coming soon for you too!”

“I’m impressed,” Meta executive Melinda Davenport wrote. “The head kicks looked good! We need to think of a fighter nickname for you. And a walkout song…”

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner Bernardo Faria wrote: “Amazing!!! Half guard, arm-bars, triangle! Super cool!”