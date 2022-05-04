Controversial UFC Star Colby Covington’s Sexuality Is Questioned

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington’s sexuality was recently called into question by mixed martial arts manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz is the founder of Dominance MMA and he represents several notable UFC combatants, including Covington’s foe and two-time opponent, 170-pound king Kamaru Usman. “Chaos” and Abdelaziz have a tumultuous history, with the two taking shots at each other several times throughout the years via social and traditional media.

And a few years ago, Covington and Abdelaziz nearly came to blows after Abdelaziz threw a punch at the UFC star at a casino.

Kamaru Usman and Ali Abdelaziz ran up on Colby Covington before the manager threw a punch during their casino buffet altercation

A few weeks before Chaos’ fight with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on March 5, Abdelaziz decided to take a stab at Covington’s sexual orientation. During his interview on the “Champ and The Tramp” podcast, he said Chaos “doesn’t like women” and that Covington is the “toughest, gayest motherf****** on the planet.”

“I think he’s so uncomfortable with himself,” Ali Abdelaziz said via Middle Easy. “I think all this gimmick he’s doing – I don’t think he likes women. I truly believe this man does not like women. No. Hell no. If that’s what he likes (men) I don’t judge. Yeah, I think he’s gay. He’s the toughest, gayest mother f*cker on this planet.”

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Colby Covington is into men. pic.twitter.com/f17O0EBipv — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) May 3, 2022

Abdelaziz Said Covington ‘Looked Like S***’ Against Masvidal

Covington and Masvidal fought during the UFC 272 main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contest went all five rounds and Chaos was awarded the win via unanimous decision after dominating most of the action with his wrestling.

While speaking with “The Schmo” a few days after the fight, Abdelaziz shared his thoughts on Covington’s performance. And unsurprisingly, Abdelaziz was less than impressed. The MMA manager wants to see Covington take on more top-15 welterweights before he gets a third crack at “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“Colby Covington, he looked like sh***,” Abdelaziz said via Sportskeeda.com. “I don’t think he looked too good in his last fight… Colby Covington’s irrelevant. He’s a guy [who’s] been beaten by the champion two time, his jaw [has] been broken… If you look at top 15 right now, Colby Covington, the only person he fought in the top 15 is Kamaru Usman. He never beat anybody in the top 15. He needs to fight winner of Gilbert [Burns] vs. Khamzat [Chimaev], he need to fight Vicente Luque, he need to fight Belal Muhammad, he need to put some work in but he’s not going to get a title shot anytime soon.”

UFC President Dana White Wants Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev Next

As mentioned, Chaos sits firmly as the No. 1-ranked welterweight, as per the UFC’s official rankings. He has a professional MMA record of 17-3 and he holds notable wins over several former UFC champions, including ex-170-pound champs Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler, as well as former lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos.

Ahead of Khamzat Chimaev’s fight with Gilbert Burns last month at UFC 273, UFC president Dana White confirmed his interest in booking Covington versus Chimaev, should the fighter beat Burns. “Borz” did come out on top, but it’s unclear if Chaos is willing to accept a fight with Chimaev at this juncture.