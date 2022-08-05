Colby Covington Goes Viral for Another Insane Win Outside UFC

UFC superstar Colby Covington won another poker tournament just days after being placed seventh in a “record-setting poker tournament.”

The former interim welterweight champion has been on the sidelines since his lopsided victory over best friends-turned-enemies Jorge Masvidal in March at UFC 272. Covington used his grappling abilities to dominate Masvidal, coming out on top of the judges’ scorecards with a clean sweep, winning each round.

During his time away, Covington kept busy working on his gambling chops. He has been playing at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in South Florida and has won another five-figure cash prize in what is turning out to be a grand week for him, having won three live tournaments in total.

Covington returned to the poker tables for Event #22, a $1,100 buy-in Pot-Limit Omaha 8 (Single Re-Entry) event. He competed with 84 players and was opposite three-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Phul Hui at the final table.

“I wanted to come back and prove that wasn’t just a fluke,” said Covington (ht Seminole Hard Rock), “and show that I could play with the best players in the world.”

The top-ranked contender at welterweight proved his point by winning Event 22 ($1,100 Pot-Limit Omaha-8) against a stacked field to win the title, the trophy, and $25,875.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” said Covington after his victory. “It’s been a long journey to finally get a trophy here at Seminole Hard Rock. This is my home casino, and I love playing here.”

How Did Covington Win Another Tournament?

In a major jump in competition, Covington took on the more experienced players at the event. Final contestant Hui has recorded career tournament earnings of more than $3.6 million and won five Seminole Hard Rock trophies.

Covington revealed his strategy to avoid the poker maestro early on to win the event.

“I was staying away from Phil Hui early on,” said Covington. “He’s a great player, one of the greatest players in the game today. I know he’s a specialist in high-low, so I wanted to navigate around him and wait to pick really good spots where I felt comfortable with getting the high and the low.”

His approach worked as he never even gave up the chip lead at the final table. Covington also knocked out five of his eight final table opponents.

“Chaos” credits his fighting experience at the highest level for keeping his cool at the poker table.

“Luckily for me, I’ve fought at the highest levels on pay-per-view, and in front of sold-out areas like Madison Square Garden,” said Covington.

“I’m used to the nerves and I know how to channel them and use them the right way. I don’t ever get emotional when playing cards or fighting, and I just play my best game every time I come out.”

Covington Is Unlikely To Get Another Title Shot Soon

Although Covington is the highest-ranked contender in the division, he is unlikely to get another title shot anytime soon. Covington earned his first shot at the reigning champion Kamaru Usman after he racked up a seven-fight win streak. “The Nigerian Nightmare” dispatched him in the final minute of the last round with a TKO at UFC 245 in Dec. 2019.

Considering how competitive their clash was, UFC president Dana White gave Covington another chance at Usman after he defeated former champion, Tyron Woodley.

Covington looked more cautious in the rematch and gave Usman a tough challenge but dropped the bout unanimously on the judges’ scorecards. After two losses, it is unlikely he will get a third title shot unless he clears out more rising contenders or if the belt changes hands.