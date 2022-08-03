Colby Covington Makes Unexpected Headlines Amid UFC Hiatus

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington recently placed seventh in a “record-setting poker tournament,” according to Andy Slater, amid “Chaos'” Octagon hiatus.

Covington hasn’t stepped into the cage since his dominant unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in March at UFC 272. And seemingly wrapped up with the legal battle he’s taking to “Gamebred,” fight fans haven’t heard much from the controversial figure.

But Slater, a Florida-based radio host, shared on Twitter that Covington had earned just south of $50,000 for his poker efforts at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“UFC star Colby Covington makes final table of record-setting poker tournament at

@HardRockHolly in Florida, beating 7,696 other entrants,” Slater tweeted. “He gets $48,298 of the $2.5M prize pool for finishing 7th.”

According to the casino’s website, Covington was taken out by Tommy Morgado in Texas hold ’em. “Action folded to Colby Covington in middle position, he moved all in for 8,400,000 and Tommy Morgado reshipped with a bigger stack on the button,” the casino shared. “The blinds folded and the hands were tabled.”

Chaos went into the flop with an ace-eight offsuit, and Morgado boasted the ace and king of diamonds. After the river, the table showed the five of diamonds, three of clubs, two of spades, seven of clubs and two of clubs, knocking out Covington.

Covington & Masvidal Are Now Facing Off in a Courtroom

Masvidal was arrested and charged in March after an alleged altercation between him and Covington that went down in Miami Beach, Florida. Covington claims “Gamebred” punched him in the face, breaking his tooth, damaging his watch and causing an abrasion to his wrist.

According to a report from ESPN, Covington also says Masvidal caused him to “suffer a brain injury.”

“Masvidal, one of the UFC’s most popular fighters, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges Thursday morning (April 28) in Miami,” the outlet’s Marc Raimondi reported. “Masvidal is being accused of aggravated battery and criminal mischief, stemming from an alleged March 21 attack in Miami Beach, Florida. On Thursday, the court issued a stay-away order on Masvidal. He cannot come within 25 feet of Covington.

The count of aggravated battery contains language that Masvidal struck Covington with a deadly weapon — his hands or fists — and caused great bodily harm (a brain injury). The criminal mischief charge stipulates that Masvidal caused more than $1,000 damage to Covington’s property, in this case a watch.

Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates and friends, but through the years their relationship has degraded into a volatile rivalry. The trial date is set for August 29.

Covington Is 2-2 in His Last 4 Fights, Lost 2 Title Bouts to Kamaru Usman

Covington is ranked No. 1 in the UFC’s official welterweight standings. Chaos has a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-3, which includes four wins by KO/TKO, four by submission and nine via decision.

He’s 2-2 in his last two fights, defeating Masvidal and former UFC 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley while dropping two matches to current welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Covington’s last title fight took place at UFC 268 in November 2021 and Chaos ended up on the wrong end of the judges’ scorecards, losing to “The Nigerian Nightmare” via unanimous decision.