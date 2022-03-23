UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Arrested, Has Vehicle Seized: Report

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was arrested after being stopped for dangerous driving in Ireland on Tuesday, according to a report from the Irish Independent.

McGregor was stopped in his Bentley Continental GT in west Dublin, per the report. McGregor was charged and released on bail, also having his car returned to him.

“Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022,” the department told the Independent. “The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

The usually unfiltered McGregor has not talked about the incident on his social media channels as of yet. His reps did talk to TMZ, which reported:

McGregor was on the way to the gym when he was stopped for alleged traffic violations, and was taken to the station. Kessler says police gave McGregor drug and alcohol tests — which he passed — and was released.

McGregor Has Run Into Trouble With the Law in the Past

McGregor has a history of being a little reckless on the road. He lost his license in 2018 for six months for going more than 30 mph over the speed limit in Ireland.

McGregor has also been charged with assault after throwing an equipment dolly into a bus containing rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 and was arrested and charged in March 2019 with strong-armed robbery after allegedly grabbing a phone from a man outside a Miami Beach hotel and breaking it.

Another incident involving McGregor came in August of 2019 when he punched an elderly man in a pub for refusing a drink from him. He pleaded guilty and paid a fine.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor told Ariel Helwani of the incident. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. Although, five months ago it was, I tried to make amends. And I made amends back then. That doesn’t even matter, I was in the wrong.”

Additionally, McGregor was accused of sexual assault in his home country of Ireland after an alleged December 2018 incident. The UFC fighter has denied any wrongdoing.

Conor McGregor Looking or Title Shot in 2022





Play



Conor McGregor wants Kamaru Usman fight: "What's he gonna do? Where's the danger?" | Pub Talk

McGregor is currently rehabbing following a broken leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Still the UFC’s biggest star, McGregor has been more vocal in recent weeks about wanting a title shot when he returns to the octagon, most recently calling out welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

“Myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” said McGregor in an interview released on his YouTube channel. “Why cut the weight? I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself to a lightweight frame, but you know, I’m big now. I feel big. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back from a gruesome injury. I don’t want to be depleting myself. There should be no need to deplete myself.”

Many have scoffed at the idea of McGregor getting an immediate shot at the belt, considering he’s just 1-3 in his last four fights, his lone victory since 2016 coming against Donald Cerrone. McGregor has not enjoyed the criticism.

“Enough is enough with the disrespect that comes my way, you know what I mean?” McGregor said. “People are gonna give me my respect for the many facets of my game — my fighting style and everything else. I’m gonna waltz back into a title shot, make no mistake about it.”

McGregor is expected to fight later this year, although his opponent is still uncertain.