Conor McGregor Wants Unexpected Shot at UFC Champion Upon Return

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor wants to fight welterweight king Kamaru Usman in his Octagon return.

The Irishman is still out of action due to the leg break he suffered in July 2021, but he’s closer than ever to being cleared for full-blast training. He’s said on several occasions that he’s hopeful he can get back to MMA training in April, which could place McGregor back in the cage by the summer or fall.

And “Notorious” has plans to earn his third divisional UFC belt. While speaking with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis, McGregor revealed he wants Usman next for the 170-pound belt.

“I believe that’s the fight to make,” McGregor said. “I believe myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Now, I haven’t really said that to anyone, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking that the last couple days.”

McGregor went on to say that he doesn’t want to cut down to 155 pounds anymore, especially because he already won the lightweight belt. Notorious said he’s felt the best inside the Octagon as a welterweight, specifically when he fought Donald Cerrone and Nate Diaz for a second time.

As a 170 pounder, McGregor has a record of 2-1.

On Usman’s end, UFC president Dana White confirmed earlier this week that Leon Edwards will receive the next title fight. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is currently recovering from hand surgery, and it’s unclear when he’ll make his return.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Appears Done With Lightweight, Feels Much Better as a Welterweight Opposed to 155 Pounds

McGregor fought his last two Octagon bouts as a 155 pounder, and he lost both of them to Poirier via TKO.

“I got myself down to a lightweight frame, McGregor continued. “But, I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy. You know, I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back after a gruesome injury.

“I don’t want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman. Jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he going to do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground and pound isn’t strong. Plus, he’s on the older side.”

Notorious is Pursuing Another UFC Record

McGregor then reiterated that he wants to make more UFC history by earning his third weight-class title. Notorious already made history in 2015 when he became the first simultaneous double champion, and he’d extend his legacy by taking out Usman.

“The triple crown,” McGregor continued. “No one’s ever obtained three knockouts in three weight divisions moving up like I have already. But no one has ever obtained three UFC world titles across three divisions like I will do also, if we make this fight.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Kamaru Usman Reacts to Colby Covington Defeating Jorge Masvidal