UFC’s Top-Ranked Pound-for-Pound Fighter Predicted to Finish Conor McGregor

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor wants to earn another weight-class belt by beating Kamaru Usman, but Vicente Luque thinks the 170-pound king would likely “dominate” “Notorious.

In a recent interview with MMA reporter John Hyon Ko, Luque gave his thoughts on McGregor vs. Usman. And unsurprisingly, he thinks the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter would take out the Irishman.

“McGregor, all that I would see on him right now is that he has great timing,” Luque said via MMA Mania. “So he’s able to time guys really well. He could hit Kamaru with something clean and maybe get a win. But other than that, I think Kamaru goes in there and dominates him and possibly, probably finishes him. Especially because McGregor doesn’t do well in five-rounders.

“His rhythm goes down, he just doesn’t look as good in the fourth and the fifth as he does in the rest of the fight. And Kamaru, man, he looks even better in the fifth round than he does in the first. So unless McGregor catches him with something crazy and Kamaru can take a shot. I’ve seen him get hit in some fights clean and he doesn’t even wobble. So unless something crazy happens, I see a win for Kamaru, a dominant win for sure.”

Luque, who is ranked as the No. 4 welterweight, is scheduled to fight in the UFC Fight Night 206 main event against No. 5 Belal Muhammad on April 16.

McGregor Shared His Desire to Fight Usman for the Welterweight Crown

Notorious is the first fighter ever to hold two divisional UFC belts simultaneously, boasting both the 155 and 145-pound titles. And McGregor has a dream of setting another UFC record by earning his third weight-class championship.

And to do so, he wants to challenge “The Nigerian Nightmare.” In a recent interview with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis, McGregor said:

“I believe that’s the fight to make,” McGregor said. “I believe myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Now, I haven’t really said that to anyone, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking that the last couple days.”

Up next for Usman, however, is No. 3 Leon Edwards. UFC president Dana White confirmed the news last week that the Englishman would fight The Nigerian Nightmare once Usman heals from his recent hand surgery.

McGregor Doesn’t See the Upside of Going Back Down to Lightweight

Notorious has already held the lightweight belt and coupled with being on the sidelines with a leg break, McGregor doesn’t plan on dropping back down to 155 pounds.

“I got myself down to a lightweight frame, McGregor said to Willis. “But, I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy. You know, I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back after a gruesome injury.

“I don’t want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman. Jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he going to do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground and pound isn’t strong. Plus, he’s on the older side.”