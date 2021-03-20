UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Reveals: ‘Book It!’

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor made a bold statement on social media early Saturday morning.

“Notorious” returned to action after more than a year layoff, competing at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier on January 24. It was a rematch six years in the making with McGregor winning their first clash via first-round TKO.

The fight went entirely different than the first, however. “The Diamond” brutalized McGregor’s lead leg with calf kicks, and with his high-level boxing, put the Irishman away in the second round via TKO. Since then, both fighters have stated that they want a trilogy match and it appears that’s the direction the UFC is heading.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s vacant lightweight title will be put up on May 15 and No. 3 Charles Oliveira and No. 4 Michael Chandler will compete for it.

But McGregor’s gaze has not left the belt. Notorious wrote, “The 155lb World Champion. Book it!” See below:

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jon Jones & UFC World Reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 259 Loss