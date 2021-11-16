Conor McGregor Responds to Chael Sonnen’s ‘Little Rich Weirdo’ Slam

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor did not allow “The American Gangster’s” recent comments to go without a reply.

Chael Sonnen, who competed for three UFC titles and has a professional MMA record of 31-17-1, has spent his retirement working as an analyst, as well as producing content on his YouTube channel.

And during the most recent episode of The American Gangster’s ESPN+ weekly series “The Chael Sonnen Show With Jorge Sedano,” Sonnen said McGregor’s turning into a “little rich weirdo.” He pointed to the way “Notorious” has behaved online since his July 2021 leg break courtesy of Dustin Poirier

McGregor frequently takes to Twitter to rip on several UFC fighters, only to delete the tweets shortly after. He’s picked fights and shown interest in several potential opponents, however he’s still on the mend and isn’t expected to compete until later in 2022.

Sonnen’s co-host asked for the former fighter’s take on the video McGregor posted of himself pacing around a room while watching his former opponent, Max Holloway, inside the UFC’s Octagon. Watch the video of McGregor below:

Sonnen Said McGregor Is Becoming a ‘Little Rich Weirdo’

“Conor is on the verge of being a little rich weirdo,” Sonnen answered Sedano. “It’s the last thing I wanted for him but if you mark out for your own gimmick to this extent… He’s posting things, then he’s deleting them. I’ve got to give the troll effort 100%. As a former troll myself, I get it.

“If they’re in the UFC, you didn’t step foot [in] it, you didn’t throw a single punch and you can steal a headline on ESPN+, you’re doing something well. But in all fairness, Conor’s not going to step in there with Max any more than he was going to step in [with] the guy last week, the week before that, or whoever he pulls out of his hat for next week. He’s got to heal himself.

“There’s talk of Dustin Poirier who has already smashed him twice. In all fairness, Conor is still a big draw, but he’s really working against himself. He’s being a weirdo. Is this what he wants as his identity? A guy walking around with his shirt off screaming at a television set. I mean, come on. In all fairness, when you were 22 years old that was one thing, but as a husband and a father, you’re a little bit of a dork.”

Watch the clip of Sonnen and Sedano below:

.@TheNotoriousMMA is turning into a little rich weirdo. pic.twitter.com/zoI4eHu5oa — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 15, 2021

McGregor Calls Sonnen a ‘Little Broke Weirdo’ in Response

And of course, McGregor took to Twitter shortly after Sonnen shared the clip. Sharing three laughing emojis, McGregor replied: “Says the little broke weirdo hahahahhahaha.” See below:

😂😂😂 says the little broke weirdo hahahahhahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2021

Sonnen is credited for being a fighter to truly elevate trash-talking and fight-building in the UFC. Sonnen became one of the biggest names in the sport by mocking and ridiculing long UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva during the build-up to their fight in 2010.

He’s fought the who’s who of his generation, including Silva twice, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and heavyweight superstar Fedor Emelianenko.

