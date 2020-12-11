Conor McGregor Challenged After Giving Advice: ‘Do It With Me’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has received another challenge from a lightweight fighter. “Notorious” is in the crosshairs of many of the elites of the division, including his UFC 257 opponent Dustin Poirier. However, rising contender Rafael Fiziev of Kyrgyzstan also wants a piece of the Irishman.

Fiziev (8-1) is set to fight Renato Moicano during the preliminary card of UFC 256 on December 12. To hype up the return of the fighter, who last competed in July, defeating Marc Diakiese via unanimous decision, the official mixed martial arts Instagram page for ESPN posted a highlight from his fight with Diakiese.

The clip showed Fiziev dodging Diakiese’s kick by bending backward, with ESPN writing in the caption of the post, “Rafael Fiziev is The One. Can he enter the Matrix once again at UFC 256?”

Enter Notorious. McGregor commented on the post, giving advice on how to hit Fiziev should he bend backward like that. McGregor also tagged female flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in his comment, who, like Fiziev, is from Kyrgyzstan.

“Guys, if you find that they are pullers of the rear high kick, change it to an axe kick!” McGregor wrote. “Makes up the ground while coming down on top of them as they are leaned back. Good luck Mac Gang. Your leader, #MrTastyShots @bulletvalentina.” See the post below:

Fiziev reacted to McGregor’s comment on Thursday, challenging McGregor to use his own advice in a fight with the Kyrgyzstani fighter.

“Maybe try to do it with me @TheNotoriousMMA?” Fiziev wrote.

Maybe try to do it with me @TheNotoriousMMA ? 🤷🏻‍♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/Bz6PJQwOrO — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) December 10, 2020

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz Called Out: ‘I’m Taking Everything You Worked For’