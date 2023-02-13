Conor McGregor Could Be Facing Retirement Soon, UFC Vet Says

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor could end up retiring later this year if he loses to Michael Chandler.

That’s what UFC veteran Matt Brown said to Damon Martin during MMA Fighting’s “The Fighter vs. The Writer” this week. McGregor and Chandler are set to duel in 2023 after they finish their coaching stint on “The Ultimate Fighter,” which is scheduled to start filming in the coming weeks. The UFC hasn’t announced a location or date.

And according to Brown, it could be the last time fans see “Notorious” inside the Octagon if Chandler takes him out with his patented power. “I have a hard time seeing [Conor] fighting again if he comes back and he loses, especially a bad loss like that,” Brown said. “He doesn’t have any reason to [fight again]. He’s coming back because he loves fighting and he wants to put on a show and he wants to be a champion again, I’m sure.

“I can’t imagine him having the motivation to fight again if he comes back and gets knocked out by Michael Chandler.”

Win or lose, Brown said Chandler has had success finding his opponent’s chins during his UFC tenure. “I think if [Chandler] does that, he uses that experience to his advantage, this might be his fight and we don’t see Conor again,” Brown continued. “He might send Conor into retirement.”

Brown Outlines Different Advantages Each Fighter Will Bring Into the Cage With Them

McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, which has both positive and negative advantages, Brown said. Notorious has had time to bulk up without being subjected to testing by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. But, by the time they meet, it’ll have likely been two years since the Irishman had time in the cage, which could be to his detriment.

On the other end, Brown pointed to Chandler competing three times since McGregor’s trilogy bout with Poirier.

“I expect Conor to come back strong,” Brown explained. “I think he’s going to look great. I’m excited to see Conor again actually. I know he’s gotten really big here the past few years and he’s been out of the USADA pool and all of that’s going to be advantageous for him.

“The only thing is he hasn’t fought. We all talk about ring rust all the time. Some people say it’s not real, some say it is and there’s different debates and opinions on that but when you’re out as long as Conor’s been out, dealing with what he’s been going through and then he came back after a long layoff. He’s just been so inactive the past few years. Chandler’s been very active so he’s going to have a huge advantage straight up off of that.”

McGregor’s ‘Dollar Value’ Will Drop if He Loses, Brown Said

If Chandler knocks out Notorious and the Irishman decides to fight again after that, he may not be the pay-per-view juggernaut he once was, Brown argued.

“I think he loses some dollar value there, too, to be honest,” Brown said. “He’s always been the red panty night guy. He’s the money fight. He comes back and loses again, I don’t see his dollar value being quite as high.”