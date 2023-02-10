Possible Location Revealed for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

UFC president Dana White said that Conor McGregor’s comeback fight against Michael Chandler could go down at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, later this year.

White spoke with Fanatics View during the UFC 284 fight week. And he was asked about hosting an event at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. “I have a really good relationship with (Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones) and we’ve talked for a long time,” White said. “Done charity stuff with him. What’s funny is that you’re asking me this question. Earlier when I was over here they were asking me about [the] Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler fight. They’re asking me where it is. I said we don’t know yet, we’re working that out.

“But, to go to Dallas, Texas’ stadium, you have to have the right fight. Conor and Chandler are doing ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ this year. They’re coaching it. It’s the first time that it’s going to be on ESPN the network — because it was on ESPN+ — which will make the fight even bigger than it will already be. And Dallas, Texas stadium is a possibility.”

“Let’s just say this, they’re in the running for the fight,” White reiterated. “When you look at a fight of the magnitude, you’ve got to look at Madison Square Garden. Obviously, [Las] Vegas, which we could do the stadium there. Or we could do T-Mobile [Arena]. You look at Dallas, Texas stadium.

“You could also do a massive stadium in London.”

“The Ultimate Fighter” will begin filming in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the coming weeks with McGregor and Chandler at the helm as coaches. The show will then air on ESPN and ESPN+ from May 30 to August 15. A date has yet to be announced for Chandler versus “Notorious,” but the match will take place after the season fully airs.

McGregor Coached on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Against Urijah Faber in 2015

This won’t be the first time McGregor coaches on the UFC’s long-running reality competition series. “Notorious” coached opposite Urijah Faber in 2015 during “The Ultimate Fighter” season 22. The theme of that season, which featured 16 lightweight combatants who fought to get on the show, was Team USA vs. Team Europe.

The finale was supposed to be two of McGregor’s Team Europe fighters, but Saul Rogers was pulled from that fight because of visa issues and he was replaced by Ryan Hall.

Hall and Artem Lobov competed and Hall won the tournament for Team USA via unanimous decision.

Chandler Said He Has Always Wanted to Be a ‘TUF’ Coach

For Chandler, he’s waited “forever” to get a chance to coach on “TUF.”

“The animosity, the tension, the games, the gamesmanship, the strategy, the verbal altercations — the competition starts right now,” Chandler said on his YouTube channel. “I still got one dude on my mind: Conor McGregor. Heading to Vegas, baby.

“I cannot wait. This is something I’ve been wanting to do forever. I’ve wanted to be a coach on ‘TUF.’ I’ve wanted to take off the fighter cap and put on the coaching cap, and usher these young men or women into the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Being on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ on ESPN, week in and week out, for however long this show airs is the opportunity of these young fighters’ lifetime. And I get the opportunity to coach a handful of them.”