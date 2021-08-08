Conor McGregor Rips Daniel Cormier During UFC 265 [LOOK]

During the UFC 265 broadcast on August 7, 2021, former UFC lightweight and featherweight Conor McGregor shot back at color commentator Daniel Cormier.

Last week, Cormier, who is also a former two-division UFC champion, commented on a tweet McGregor wrote. The now-deleted tweet, which was posted on July 27, was interpreted by most as a McGregor taking a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died of COVID-19 last year.

McGregor tweeted: “Covid is good and father is evil?”

“Notorious'” post was seemingly a reaction to Nurmagomedov’s tweet after July 10’s UFC 264. “The Eagle” congratulated Dustin Poirier on his victory over McGregor. In the tweet, Nurmagomedov wrote that “good always defeats evil.”

On Cormier’s ESPN show DC & RC, the former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion condemned McGregor’s tweet, saying that he believed it was a “cry for help.”

“Honestly, when Conor does stuff like that, it’s hard to understand how there’s this mass amount of people that support that type of behavior,” Cormier said via MMA Junkie.

“I think when stuff like that is being said, I think it’s a cry for help.”

Well, McGregor had the same thing to say to “DC” on Saturday night. During the UFC 265 event, which Cormier worked as a commentator, Notorious took to Twitter. He shared a photo of Cormier holding an ESPN microphone in front of the UFC’s Octagon and wrote: “A cry for help if I ever seen one.”

BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor shared a screenshot of McGregor’s tweet before the Irishman deleted it and it can be seen below:

Conor McGregor tweeted and deleted this response to Daniel Cormier’s recent “cry for help” comments #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/Gkwt4tNqrC — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) August 8, 2021

