Conor McGregor Cancels Boxing Match Due to UFC 264 Leg Injury

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will not be competing in a scheduled charity boxing match next month, the Irishman recently confirmed.

“Notorious” was set to box impressionist Al Foran on September 11 with proceeds going to the Irish Wheelchair Association. The boxing bout was also to take place while both men sat in wheelchairs.

However, McGregor revealed on Monday, August 2, that his medical team advised him to stay in the United States to continue treatment for his broken leg. McGregor snapped his left tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor has remained in California since, recovering from his surgery.

And although McGregor won’t answer the bell in September, he is still interested in making the charity contest happen.

“Guys, the September date is too early for me,” McGregor tweeted. “I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please!”

“Hahaha quality!” McGregor then tweeted, reacting to a meme of himself and Foran. “Give me time guys, I’m in! Just need to focus on this recovery for the next while first before I can commit to a date! Have some cool things planned for event tho! @IrishWheelchair #LamborghiniWheelchairs”

For those unfamiliar with Foran, he has a special knack for impersonating McGregor. Watch the video below of Foran pretending to be Notorious and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who are interacting during Rogan’s popular podcast:

McGregor Shockingly Broke His Leg During the UFC 264 Main Event Last Month

On July 10, McGregor met Poirier inside the Octagon for the third time to settle their 1-1 score. And the fight ended in a way few would have ever predicted with Notorious snapping his lower left leg.

The break happened in the closing seconds of the first round and the ringside doctor called off the fight moments after the opening frame ended. Poirier was declared the winner by TKO, earning himself the trilogy victory over McGregor as well as a presumed lightweight title shot against champion Charles Oliveira later this year.

For McGregor, it was his second straight defeat to “The Diamond” and his third professional MMA defeat within his last four fights. Notorious has only won one fight since earning the UFC lightweight title in 2016. He is 1-3 in the division and it’s unclear where McGregor goes from here.

Notorious Is Still Ranked at Lightweight, Has Several Options for a Return Opponent

First things first for McGregor, he needs to get his leg back to fighting form before he can even get back to proper training, let alone prepare for a fight. But if his recovery and rehab go well and he gets back to a place physically where he can fight again, he has several options in the UFC for an opponent.

Notorious is ranked No. 9 at 155 pounds and fights with the likes of Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos or even a fourth fight with Poirier could all be options for the Irishman. Fellow fighting superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are out there also for McGregor.

