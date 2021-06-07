UFC’s Conor McGregor Ripped: ‘McGregor Is Ducking Me’

With Logan Paul lasting in a boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather for all eight rounds and Jake Paul boxing a former UFC champion in Tyron Woodley, it’s undeniable that the Paul brothers have taken the combat sports world by storm.

After Logan Paul did what most thought he wouldn’t — make it out of the ring against Mayweather relatively unscathed after their Showtime Boxing bout on June 6 — Jake Paul went on social media to celebrate his brother, as well as take aim at the likes of UFC superstar Conor McGregor and top pound-for-pound boxer Canelo Alvarez.

In the biggest moment during the lead-up to the fight, “The Problem Child” snatched Mayweather’s hat from his head, birthing the “Gotcha Hat” phrase in which Paul tattooed onto himself. “GOTCHA F****** CAREER,” Paul tweeted Sunday night.

Paul then claimed that Mayweather is no longer undefeated.

“50-1,” The Problem Child tweeted. “HOLY F***. MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER.”

50-1 HOLY FUCK MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Paul went on to react to Canelo’s tweet which was presumably about Mayweather’s performance. Canelo tweeted the facepalm emoji. “You can’t sell PPV’s,” Paul responded. “I would eat you alive.”

you can’t sell PPV’s I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Then, Paul turned his attention to McGregor. The Problem Child has made it clear on numerous occasions that he hopes to box “Notorious” within the next two years. Paul tweeted: “MCGREGOR IS DUCKING ME.”

MCGREGOR IS DUCKING ME 🤣 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

