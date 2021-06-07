UFC, Boxing and Celebs React to Mayweather vs. Paul [LOOK]

YouTuber Logan Paul recently compared himself to Conor McGregor, but now the 26-year-old has outdone the UFC superstar in at least one respect. Both Paul and McGregor fought Mayweather in superfight boxing matches that were among the biggest events in combat sports, but only one of them went the distance.

Mayweather and Paul went the full eight rounds on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Paul was younger, bigger and absurdly confident, but all that did for him was kept him from getting stopped.

You can see how the fight basically went below.

Paul was tough and brave, but Mayweather landed the cleaner and better punches. Moreover, it appeared that Mayweather didn’t even start trying to hit Paul in earnest until the third round and that Paul had trouble letting his hands go enough to be in the fight.

You can see the punch stats below.

After the fight, Mayweather congratulated Paul for going the distance.

“He was better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said.

Paul added, “This is one of the greatest moments in my life”.

Later, Paul asked a pretty serious question about his experience, and it’s one that most boxing fans who watched Mayweather compete in real fights would probably think they know the answer to.

“Did Floyd let me survive?” Paul asked.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jake Paul Reacts to Mayweather vs. Paul

About the only person on the planet who claimed Logan Paul beat Mayweather on Sunday night was his younger brother Jake Paul.

He posted, “GOTCHA F****** CAREER”.

GOTCHA FUCKING CAREER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Then, he posted, “50-1 HOLY F*** MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER”.

50-1 HOLY FUCK MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

A little later, he lashed out at boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.

He said, “you can’t sell PPV’s…I would eat you alive”.

you can’t sell PPV’s I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Paul has his own boxing match lined up for August 28 against former UFC star Tyron Woodley. After that, maybe he can get his own fight against Mayweather.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Boxing and UFC World Reacts to Mayweather vs. Paul

The boxing and UFC world were tuned in and ready to react to the fight.

As noted prior, Alvarez wasn’t impressed.

🤦🏼‍♂️ — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 7, 2021

Former UFC Champ Cody Garbradnt agreed.

My exact thoughts champ! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 7, 2021

Boxer James Herring suggested he might take on a new strategy for his career.

Me looking for a celebrity outside of boxing, to get filthy rich off of…#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/u3J6EIY1JS — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) June 7, 2021

Retired UFC champ Daniel Cormier posted, “Hats off to Logan Paul. He went 8 rounds with greatest boxer ever. Not a good look for Floyd.”

Hats off to Logan Paul. He went 8 rounds with greatest boxer ever. Not a good look for Floyd. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 7, 2021

UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou started wondering about the reported monetary details about the fight. He posted, “It’s crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG?”

It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling played off younger brother Jake Paul’s hat stunt.

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson posted, “Well played!”.

UFC star Michael Chiesa seemed confused.

He posted, “And I thought my fights were boring.”

And I thought my fights were boring. #mayweathervspaul — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 7, 2021

BT Sport’s Chamatkar Sandhu posted, “Logan Paul, a YouTuber went a full 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather without getting dropped or knocked out.”

Logan Paul, a YouTuber went a full 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather without getting dropped or knocked out. pic.twitter.com/eEDAogPnfE — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 7, 2021

The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger tried to put things in some perspective. He posted, “And it’s over. Surprisingly no KO for a Floyd Mayweather. And this is an exhibition so there is no official winner. Crowd not happy. Floyd warned y’all and called this event a legalized bank robbery”.

And it’s over. Surprisingly no KO for a Floyd Mayweather. And this is an exhibition so there is no official winner. Crowd not happy. Floyd warned y’all and called this event a legalized bank robbery #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/FzYJStu6vB — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 7, 2021

There’s a “Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel” video, too. You can watch that below.

Reactions: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan PaulWe're here live to talk about Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul that ended with an official result of "went the distance". We chat about the main event, how we kind of like Logan Paul and being inspired by Ocho Cinco. Enjoy! #realtalkwithkelseyandrachel #boxing #mayweatherpaul Complete Guide To Pro Boxing’s Championship System heavy.com/sports/boxing-championship-system/ Please LIKE, COMMENT… 2021-06-07T04:40:30Z

Other Stars React to Mayweather vs. Paul

Other celebrities and stars were also watching the fight.

NBA star Lebron James posted, “Man this look like Mike Tyson punch out!”

Man this look like Mike Tyson punch out! 🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2021

Later, James showed his fans what he meant by that tweet. Paul just couldn’t seem to land any punches that mattered on his diminutive opponent.

Rapper Fat Joe was in attendance in Miami, and his reaction was captured onsite by boxing journalist Michelle Joy Phelps. He said, “I was surprised. I thought Floyd would knock him out…’.

Finally, ESPN’s Skip Bayless went on a full-scale social media tirade about the fight. Bayless seemed to believe Mayweather had tarnished his legacy somehow.

You can see some of those posts below.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF HIMSELF. HE COULDN'T EVEN KNOCK DOWN THE YOU-TUBER, LET ALONE KNOCK HIM OUT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

LOGAN PAUL WAS CLOWNING MAYWEATHER IN ROUND 8. JUST EMBARRASSING. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

THIS DIDN'T COUNT ON MAYWEATHER'S RECORD. BUT THIS WILL BE REMEMBERED AS THE NIGHT HIS LEGACY WAS TARNISHED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

Former NFL star Akbar Gbajabiamila predicted the eventual end and counts it as a victory, of some sort, for Paul.

If @LoganPaul gets out of this fight without being knocked out. It’s a clout victory for Paul. @FloydMayweather doesn’t have enough power to KO. #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/Ug2GsN78gD — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) June 7, 2021

READ NEXT: Dana White Offered Celebrity Boxing Match

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel