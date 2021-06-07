UFC, Boxing and Celebs React to Mayweather vs. Paul [LOOK]

YouTuber Logan Paul recently compared himself to Conor McGregor, but now the 26-year-old has outdone the UFC superstar in at least one respect. Both Paul and McGregor fought Mayweather in superfight boxing matches that were among the biggest events in combat sports, but only one of them went the distance.
Mayweather and Paul went the full eight rounds on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Paul was younger, bigger and absurdly confident, but all that did for him was kept him from getting stopped.
You can see how the fight basically went below.
SHEESH 😳 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/Xi7DvJbBcD
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021
Paul was tough and brave, but Mayweather landed the cleaner and better punches. Moreover, it appeared that Mayweather didn’t even start trying to hit Paul in earnest until the third round and that Paul had trouble letting his hands go enough to be in the fight.
You can see the punch stats below.
Final @CompuBox #MayweatherPaul #boxing pic.twitter.com/inmmFEbHEu
— Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) June 7, 2021
After the fight, Mayweather congratulated Paul for going the distance.
“He was better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said.
Paul added, “This is one of the greatest moments in my life”.
Can’t hurt what you can’t hit 🌪 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/YUVWXRGSSv
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021
Later, Paul asked a pretty serious question about his experience, and it’s one that most boxing fans who watched Mayweather compete in real fights would probably think they know the answer to.
“Did Floyd let me survive?” Paul asked.
Jake Paul Reacts to Mayweather vs. Paul
About the only person on the planet who claimed Logan Paul beat Mayweather on Sunday night was his younger brother Jake Paul.
He posted, “GOTCHA F****** CAREER”.
GOTCHA FUCKING CAREER
— Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021
Then, he posted, “50-1 HOLY F*** MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER”.
50-1
HOLY FUCK
MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER
— Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021
A little later, he lashed out at boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.
He said, “you can’t sell PPV’s…I would eat you alive”.
you can’t sell PPV’s
I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS
— Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021
Paul has his own boxing match lined up for August 28 against former UFC star Tyron Woodley. After that, maybe he can get his own fight against Mayweather.
Boxing and UFC World Reacts to Mayweather vs. Paul
The boxing and UFC world were tuned in and ready to react to the fight.
As noted prior, Alvarez wasn’t impressed.
🤦🏼♂️
— Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 7, 2021
Former UFC Champ Cody Garbradnt agreed.
My exact thoughts champ!
— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 7, 2021
Boxer James Herring suggested he might take on a new strategy for his career.
Me looking for a celebrity outside of boxing, to get filthy rich off of…#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/u3J6EIY1JS
— Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) June 7, 2021
Retired UFC champ Daniel Cormier posted, “Hats off to Logan Paul. He went 8 rounds with greatest boxer ever. Not a good look for Floyd.”
Hats off to Logan Paul. He went 8 rounds with greatest boxer ever. Not a good look for Floyd.
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 7, 2021
UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou started wondering about the reported monetary details about the fight. He posted, “It’s crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG?”
It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition.
WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021
UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling played off younger brother Jake Paul’s hat stunt.
“Gotcha Charizard!” #MayweatherPaul #FloydvsLogan
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 7, 2021
UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson posted, “Well played!”.
Well played ! 🤑 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/XGnbHZk4G2
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 7, 2021
UFC star Michael Chiesa seemed confused.
#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/O3OT4bC5Me
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 7, 2021
He posted, “And I thought my fights were boring.”
And I thought my fights were boring. #mayweathervspaul
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 7, 2021
BT Sport’s Chamatkar Sandhu posted, “Logan Paul, a YouTuber went a full 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather without getting dropped or knocked out.”
Logan Paul, a YouTuber went a full 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather without getting dropped or knocked out. pic.twitter.com/eEDAogPnfE
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 7, 2021
The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger tried to put things in some perspective. He posted, “And it’s over. Surprisingly no KO for a Floyd Mayweather. And this is an exhibition so there is no official winner. Crowd not happy. Floyd warned y’all and called this event a legalized bank robbery”.
And it’s over. Surprisingly no KO for a Floyd Mayweather. And this is an exhibition so there is no official winner. Crowd not happy. Floyd warned y’all and called this event a legalized bank robbery #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/FzYJStu6vB
— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 7, 2021
There’s a “Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel” video, too. You can watch that below.
Other Stars React to Mayweather vs. Paul
Other celebrities and stars were also watching the fight.
NBA star Lebron James posted, “Man this look like Mike Tyson punch out!”
Man this look like Mike Tyson punch out! 🤣🤣🤣
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2021
Later, James showed his fans what he meant by that tweet. Paul just couldn’t seem to land any punches that mattered on his diminutive opponent.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2021
Rapper Fat Joe was in attendance in Miami, and his reaction was captured onsite by boxing journalist Michelle Joy Phelps. He said, “I was surprised. I thought Floyd would knock him out…’.
🗣 @fatjoe immediate reaction to #MayweatherPaul exhibition
Full video: https://t.co/NWWbEnYh5s
🎥 @BehindTheGloves pic.twitter.com/s0ISpxrIt2
— Michelle Joy Phelps (@MichellePhelps) June 7, 2021
Finally, ESPN’s Skip Bayless went on a full-scale social media tirade about the fight. Bayless seemed to believe Mayweather had tarnished his legacy somehow.
You can see some of those posts below.
FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF HIMSELF. HE COULDN'T EVEN KNOCK DOWN THE YOU-TUBER, LET ALONE KNOCK HIM OUT.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021
LOGAN PAUL WAS CLOWNING MAYWEATHER IN ROUND 8. JUST EMBARRASSING.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021
THIS DIDN'T COUNT ON MAYWEATHER'S RECORD. BUT THIS WILL BE REMEMBERED AS THE NIGHT HIS LEGACY WAS TARNISHED.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021
Former NFL star Akbar Gbajabiamila predicted the eventual end and counts it as a victory, of some sort, for Paul.
If @LoganPaul gets out of this fight without being knocked out. It’s a clout victory for Paul. @FloydMayweather doesn’t have enough power to KO. #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/Ug2GsN78gD
— Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) June 7, 2021
