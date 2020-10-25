Conor McGregor Responds to Challenge: ‘Truly Embarrassing’

On October 24, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated interim champion Justin Gaethje by second-round submission in the main event of UFC 254. After his hand was raised, “The Eagle” surprised viewers during his post-fight interview with commentator Jon Anik when he announced that he was retiring from the sport.

Because Nurmagomedov is retiring, he will relinquish the title and two fighters will compete for the vacant belt. And Gaethje has an idea who should fight for it.

Speaking with Megan Olivi after the fight, “The Highlight” floated the idea of himself and McGregor fighting for the vacant lightweight belt. “Notorious,” who is ranked No. 4 at lightweight, has been linked to a fight with No. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier, however the fight has yet to become official.

“With [Nurmagomedov] retired, I’m No.1 … Poirier [and] McGregor are going to fight, they haven’t made it official so if McGregor wants to bounce out and get the belt then I’m right here. If they want to give it to someone else, so be it. But, I’ll be ready and I’m ready to fight again. This is my job, this is my life, and I love it so much.”

McGregor reacted to Gaethje’s challenge and responded to it via Twitter. The Irishman wrote, “Dustin KO’d you, as well as your wrestling/grappling and overall fear of the central positions being truly embarrassing tonight, Justin,” McGregor tweeted.

See a screenshot of Notorious’ now-deleted tweet below:

