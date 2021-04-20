Conor McGregor Plans To Buy Popular Sports Franchise

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is one of the richest and most famous athletes in the world. That gives the 32-year-old from Ireland different kinds of choices to make in his life, and the latest such example for the megastar is that he can apparently choose whether he wants to purchase a super popular English Premier League football team.

McGregor asked his followers on social media what they thought about his potential big-money buy. He posted, “Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think?”.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

More About EPL and Machester United

The Premier League, referred to outside the UK as the English Premier League (EPL), is the top-level English football (or soccer). Manchester United is by far the most popular team in the league with over 73 million fans on Facebook, and it’s one of the most followed teams in sports.

The EPL is considered the top league in that sport. If the EPL was in MMA, it would be the UFC.

Historically, Machester United has been one of the EPL’s most successful franchises. The team 20 English top-flight titles throughout its storied history, though most of those championships happened during the 1990s and 2000s.

Still, Machester United is synonymous with EPL.

Like McGregor is to MMA, Manchester United compares favorably to MLB’s New York Yankees and the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. It’s the biggest and most popular team in that particular sport across the globe.

McGregor’s Next Fight Looms at UFC 264

While McGregor seems to be planning other things right now outside his own sport, it’s important to note that the Irishman has a huge fight on the way in less than three months.

McGregor returns to action on July 10 in the main event of UFC 264. The superstar MMA fighter is set to take on Dustin Poirier in an important rematch for both stars.

Both fighters will be hoping to take the third fight against each other in stunning fashion, and each will also hope the win gets him first crack at the new UFC lightweight champion that will be crowned on May 15 when Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet in Houston at UFC 262.

McGregor and Poirier are 1-1 against each other. McGregor won the first fight in the featherweight division in 2014 by knockout, and Poirier won the rematch earlier this year at UFC 257 by the same method.

Perhaps ironically, McGregor will need to win his upcoming fight against Poirier if he hopes to stave off other kinds of comparisons to the EPL team he wants to buy. Both McGregor and Machester United are incredibly popular brands, but neither has won at the level their fans have grown to expect.

McGregor could begin to change that narrative at UFC 264 this summer, or he could see it start to grow into something he might never be able to wrangle toward his desires again.

Either way, he’s already done enough in combat sports to apparently have the buying power that would afford him an EPL team.

