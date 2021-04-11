Conor McGregor Put on Blast About Donation: ‘See You Soon’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor predicted a finish over Dustin Poirier in the upcoming third fight on July 10, but Poirier used the Irishman’s post about the matter to savagely rip into McGregor over failing to make his promised donation to Poirier’s charity organization.

Poirier posted, “That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon. July 10th Paid In Full!’.

Before UFC 257, McGregor promised to make a $500,000 donation to Poirier’s charity organization, The Good Fight Foundation. The donation was set to help underprivileged communities in Poirier’s home state of Louisiana.

However, according to “The Diamond”, McGregor never made that donation.

Now, the two fighters are set to collide at UFC 264 on July 10.

McGregor previously posted he expects to finish Poirier in the fourth round. McGregor posted, “The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4. His Nose needs straightenin and I’m Rhinoplasty.”

So Poirier used that prediction to remind McGregor he’s still not made good on his promised pre-UFC 257 “prediction” about making a donation to The Good Fight Foundation.

