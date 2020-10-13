Conor McGregor Fight Declined: ‘Everything Is Done’

Last week, it was reported that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down an opportunity to coach on the promotion’s Ultimate Fighter series opposite Conor McGregor. And on Monday, “The Eagle” told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that “everything is done” between himself and his bitter rival, McGregor.

The two fought in the main event of UFC 229 on October 6, 2018 for the lightweight and Nurmagomedov defeated “Notorious” by fourth-round TKO. The fight had one of the most volatile buildups in UFC history and the event stands as the highest-selling pay-per-view in the promotion’s history.

Even though a rematch with Notorious would likely be a massive payday for the lightweight champ, he is not interested in fighting the Irishman or filming a reality television show with him.

Nurmagomedov said via MMA Junkie, “This Ultimate Fighter with him. This is good attention for him. I don’t want to give him this. I never give him this, even if they gave me $5 billion dollar. Even if they give me UFC (ownership), I’ll never do this. This is good attention for him.”

When asked if he had an interest in fighting McGregor again, Nurmagomedov answered, “Done – everything is done. [On] October 6, I finished him and I finished everything about him. I had new challenges – Dustin Poirier, now, Justin Gaethje. We’ll see who’s going to be next but I don’t think it’s going to be Conor McGregor.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Nurmagomedov Is Scheduled to Fight Justin Gaethje in Less Than 2 Weeks

Nurmagomedov is set to defend his lightweight strap for the third time. On October 24, The Eagle will take on interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254. The bout will mark Nurmagomedov’s first since defeating then-interim champ Dustin Poirier by third-round rear-naked choke in September 2019.

Gaethje is considered by many as a serious threat to Nurmagomedov’s crown with his ruthless striking and wrestling prowess. Should The Eagle defeat Gaethje, he will improve his record to 29-0. Nurmagomedov and his team have told the media that he hopes to retire from the sport at 30-0. If that’s the case, the Russian will likely want to compete in a massive fight for his swan song.

Nurmagomedov has stated many times that he is interested in fighting former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre for his final fight. “GSP” is retired from the sport but has not completely closed the door on a fight with The Eagle.

McGregor Is Eyeing a Rematch With Dustin Poirier Before the End of 2020

If Notorious gets his way, he will take on No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier in a rematch either in November or December. The two fought in 2014 when they competed at featherweight and McGregor won the match by first-round TKO.

Since then, both fighters have found massive success in the UFC, with McGregor winning both the lightweight and featherweight titles and “The Diamond” earning the interim lightweight belt.

In the last few weeks, the two have publicly negotiated a fight on Twitter and the two agreed to compete in a charity exhibition match. However, it appears the fight may happen inside the Octagon instead.

On October 8, McGregor tweeted that he accepted an offer from the UFC to fight Poirier, but he revealed a caveat. Notorious wants to fight to happen before the end of the year.

He tweeted, “Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation.”

Poirier wants the fight as well and he spoke about his thoughts on the rematch. To read more, tap the “Read Next” link below:

READ NEXT: Dustin Poirier on Potentially Fighting Conor McGregor in 2020