Khabib Nurmagomedov Made Big Decision About Conor McGregor

According to his manager, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is finished with Conor McGregor after having seen the Irishman’s latest feud against UFC president Dana White spill over onto social media. Ali Abdelaziz revealed two huge bits of news to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, claiming Nurmagomedov would “never” give McGregor a rematch and that the 28-0 Russian even turned down an offer from the UFC last week to be featured alongside McGregor on the next edition of “The Ultimate Fighter”.

“I talked to Khabib yesterday, and he said ‘the man is human trash, he’s like garbage, when you touch s***, you smell s***,'” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

‘He Doesn’t Deserve to Fight Me’

Nurmagomedov already defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission in the main event of UFC 229 back in October 2018.

While it remains the best-selling UFC pay-per-view event in history, the two sides have never agreed on a lucrative rematch.

Now, it seems the rematch might never happen.

According to Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov wants nothing to do with McGregor going forward and believes the former “champ champ” isn’t even one of the division’s top contenders.

“He doesn’t deserve to fight me,” Nurmagomedov said per Abdelaziz.

McGregor will never get his coveted rematch against Nurmagomedov, at least that’s according to the 155-pound champ’s manager.

“He can forget about the rematch,” Abdelaziz said. “It’s done. Never. We will never fight him.”

Nurmagomedov Shot Down ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Opportunity

Moreover, it appears that McGregor can forget about any plans the UFC might have had for him being on the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter”, at least as it involves Nurmagomedov.

“Last week, Dana White called me [about The Ultimate Fighter]…,” Abdelaziz said. “…It’s messed up what he did to Dana.”

Per Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov couldn’t believe the idea was even brought to him for consideration. That’s how much bad blood exists between the two superstars.

“How can you guys even ask me?” Nurmagomedov said per Abdelaziz. “How could I even be in the same room with him?”

What If Gaethje Beats Khabib?

Abdelaziz said the best McGregor could hope on that front was for Abdelaziz’s other star lightweight, Justin Gaethje, to defeat Nurmagomedov next month at UFC 254.

But even that wouldn’t be a sure thing.

Abdelaziz revealed Gaethje had already turned down up to $8 million dollars “just for his integrity” because the American felt like McGregor dissed him by choosing to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January at UFC 246 instead of Gaethje.

So there’s clearly no love lost between McGregor and Abdelaziz’s clients, most notably lightweight stars Nurmagomedov and Gaethje.

