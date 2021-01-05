Conor McGregor Ignites Rumors With Bold Promise

Rumors are swirling on Monday night about Conor McGregor’s next fight after a report from BJ Penn suggested UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 on January 23 would be for the vacant UFC lightweight championship. McGregor ignited them even further by suddenly issuing a bold promise about the fight.

Per BJ Penn, the UFC might have accidentally let the cat out of the bag early by updating the programming behind the Twitter chatbot for their official UFC account.

You can see some of the posts from social media below that show the UFC’s chatbot telling fans UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 will be a “lightweight title belt”.

Cats out the bag https://t.co/ordzVowe1u pic.twitter.com/OZBC3vPWa3 — Blaine Henry – Fight Library (@BlaineHenryTFL) January 5, 2021

A chatbot is a program that answers questions automatically with pre-selected responses and information. The chatbot for the official UFC Twitter account is programmed to tell people asking about the fight through direct messages that the main event of UFC 257 will be for the lightweight title.

Meanwhile, McGregor made a bold promise about his upcoming rematch against Poirier just a few minutes after the story started making the rounds on social media.

The fighter finished Poirier in the first fight back in 2014 in a featherweight contest in less than two minutes.

Fast forward last year when McGregor stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January even faster than that.

Well, McGregor is promising something just as special as both those dominant wins, and he might be particularly motivated now since he could be fighting to recapture UFC gold.

McGregor posted, “I promise a masterpiece.”

I promise a masterpiece. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 5, 2021

McGregor is one of only seven fighters in UFC history to capture championships in more than one division and one of only four to hold both titles at the same time.

Now, McGregor could be fighting for the UFC lightweight title against Poirier at UFC 257, and he promises to deliver a “masterpiece”.

Another potential option might be for McGregor and Poirier to fight for an interim championship. While that might some sense, it also might simply be better for the company to respect the retirement wishes of current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov scored a second-round submission over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October and announced his retirement during his post-fight interview.

UFC president Dana White is still holding out hope for Nurmagomodov’s return next year, so offering an interim belt to the winner of Poirier vs. McGregor 2 might turn out to be the best option in White’s mind.

Regardless, McGregor’s return is less than three weeks away, and it looks like he could be fighting to grab gold again.

Whether it’s for the vacant title or interim gold remains to be seen, but things appear to be heading that direction.

