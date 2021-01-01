Latest Promo Video Sizzles for UFC 257 [WATCH]

It looks like the UFC is pulling out all the stops for its promotion of Conor McGregor’s next fight. McGregor faces Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier on January 23 in the main event of UFC 257. It’s a rematch six years after their first fight that took place in the featherweight division, and most experts expect the Poirier vs. McGregor 2 lightweight battle to be one of the top-selling UFC pay-per-view events of the year.

As part of the carefully planned promotional push surrounding the event, musical artist Eminem tweeted a promo video for UFC 257 in which the rapper’s track “Higher” blasts in the background.

You can watch that video below.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

UFC’s Orginal ‘Champ Champ’ Returns at UFC 257

But Eminem wasn’t the only one to drop a recent hype video for UFC 257.

In fact, the UFC’s social media account recently celebrated McGregor becoming the first fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two divisional championships at the same time as a way to promote the fight.

You can watch the video below.

McGregor became the first UFC “champ champ” four years ago. The Irishman stopped Eddie Alvarez in the second round to add Alvarez’s UFC lightweight title to his own UFC featherweight championship.

Eventually, McGregor lost both those UFC titles due to inactivity after the fighter pursued boxer superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside a boxing ring rather than defending either of his UFC championships inside the Octagon.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Will Cost More

Poirer vs. McGregor 2 is the next UFC pay-per-view event, but it will cost more than any of the UFC’s pay-per-view events did last year.

It’s still a relatively new model rolled out last year for the UFC and its American television partner ESPN, and it’s one that makes subscribing to the ESPN+ over-the-top streaming service necessary for buying UFC pay-per-view events.

But according to MMA Fighting, UFC 257: Poirer vs. McGregor 2 will also mark the beginning of a new and permanent price increase for UFC pay-per-view events.

UFC 257, as well as all future UFC pay-per-views, will cost $69.99.

Last year’s price was $64.99.

You can watch one of ESPN’s recent promo videos for UFC 257 below.

Latest Social Media Posts from McGregor and Poirier

McGregor spent his New Year’s Eve looking back at one of his biggest pre-UFC wins.

McGregor scored a first-round knockout on December 31, 2012, to become the first “champ champ” for Cage Warriors, an MMA promotional company based out of London.

McGregor posted, “New Year’s Eve 2012. The cleanest one shot K.O in Mixed Martial Arts competition. The Original Champ Champ”.

You can see his post below.

Meanwhile, Poirier was remembering his first walk into the Octagon against Josh Grispi back in 2001.

Poirier posted, “10 years ago today I made my first walk in the @ufc It’s hard to get there, it’s harder to stay there. To many more Victories! Happy new year”.

You can see that post below.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor on January 23 is sure to be one of the best-selling and most important fights of the year.

READ NEXT: UFC’s Jon Jones Reveals Superfight Choice

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel