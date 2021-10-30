Conor McGregor Makes Brutal Inbreeding Comment During UFC 267

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has a vendetta against multiple Russian fighters, and he recently ripped Islam Makhachev on social media.

On October 30, 2021, Makhachev firmly cemented himself as a top lightweight contender when he dominated No. 6 Dan Hooker during the UFC 267 main card. After getting Hooker to the ground early in the first round, the Dagestani fighter locked in a kimura and tapped out “The Hangman.”

Makhachev is now 9-0 in his last nine fights and continues his surge toward the 155-pound title. His dream is to capture and defend UFC gold, doing what his longtime friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov did.

Well, after Makhachev defeated The Hangman, McGregor chimed in on Twitter with a brutal inbreeding comment.

“Notorious” and the two Russians are enemies. The Irishman fought Nurmagomedov in October 2018 at UFC 229 and after “The Eagle” won the fight, he hopped the Octagon and attacked McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. Makhachev was also involved in the brawl.

McGregor took to Twitter during UFC 267 and wrote: “He his uncles cousins son and you can tell. Congrats cuz cuz.” See a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet below:

Makhachev Has Only One Loss on His Professional Record

Makhachev has a professional MMA record of 21-1, winning 10 of those fights by submission and three by KO/TKO. As mentioned, the Russian is on a nine-fight tear in the 155-pound division and is currently ranked No. 5.

His lone loss came at the hands of Adriano Moraes all the way back in 2015. Moraes knocked out Makhachev.

Since then, the fighter has defeated notable names, including Hooker, Thiago Moises and Drew Dober, all by submission. Makhavchev will likely need a win inside the top five to get himself a title shot, but don’t be surprised to see the Russian as the betting favorite against anyone in the division.

