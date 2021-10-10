Conor McGregor Looks Jacked 13 Weeks After Leg Break [LOOK]

It doesn’t appear like former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor has missed much time in the weight room following his leg break last summer.

“Notorious” is now 13 weeks removed from his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2021. In the closing seconds of the opening frame, McGregor suffered a broken leg and the fight was called off after the round ended.

The Irishman was rushed to the hospital where he had surgery to repair his tibia and fibula. Since then, McGregor has shared his progress on social media, appearing to do well in his rehab and recovery.

On October 10, 2021, Notorious shared several pictures on Twitter of himself in a gym and wrote, “13 weeks since surgery. @McGregorFast for planning. @tidlsport for recovery. We’ve got this! Let’s go!”

See the photos of a jacked McGregor below:

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Reacted to Tyson Fury’s Win Over Deontay Wilder

In what many have called one of the best heavyweight title clashes in boxing history, WBC champion Tyson Fury retained his belt by defeating Deontay Wilder via 11th-round TKO during their ESPN pay-per-view clash on Saturday night.

It was truly a back-and-forth battle, with both heavyweight boxers dropping their opponent multiple times. October 10, 2021, marked the third time the “Gypsy King” and “The Bronze Bomber” were inside the ring together and Fury ended the trilogy using his championship mettle, outlasting Wilder to take him the gold.

The next day, Notorious shared his thoughts on the fight, praising both athletes.

“Great fight that,” McGregor wrote. “Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. 40lb’s in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect.

“Congrats Tyson and Paris. Me and Dee are so happy for you and the kids. Congrats Deontay and Telli also. Was great meeting you guys recently. A real proud showing that was, and could have went either way. Amazing! Happy Sunday now today with the cheddar and the memory’s God bless.”

Congrats Tyson and Paris. Me and Dee are so happy for you and the kids. Congrats Deontay and Telli also. Was great meeting you guys recently. A real proud showing that was, and could have went either way. Amazing! Happy Sunday now today with the cheddar and the memory’s God bless — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Also Compared His Trilogy With Fury & Wilder’s

The Irishman also didn’t miss the chance to bring up his experience with a trilogy match compared to Wilder and Fury.

“Their skill levels are unique but very close,” McGregor tweeted. “A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world.”

Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

READ NEXT: Dana White on Ex-UFC Champ Wanting Title Fight: ‘Tough Conversation’