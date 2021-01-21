Conor McGregor Responds to Jake Paul’s Savage Challenge

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul has finally gotten a response from UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Paul, who is 2-0 as a boxer, viciously challenged “Notorious” to a boxing match last month. During the call out, Paul said he offered McGregor $50 million for the bout.

Paul last competed in the boxing ring in November when he knocked out NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round. McGregor (22-4 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) is currently preparing for his fight with No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, which goes down on Saturday night at UFC 257.

Notorious has stayed silent since receiving the challenge from “The Problem Child,” however in a recent interview with BT Sport, McGregor gave his take. The Irishman confirmed that he has no current plans to meet Paul inside a boxing ring.

“We’ll see what happens, he seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest,” McGregor said via Talk Sport. “He’s willing to get in there, I don’t know what’ll happen, it’s not on the radar at the minute with the young lad. I know, I have a teammate [Dylan Moran] — him and Dylan have been back-and-forth, so you never know.”

On Wednesday, Paul shared a video on social media of an airplane flying above with a banner that reads: “Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul.” Watch below:

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor Viciously Challenged By Jake Paul