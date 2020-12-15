Jake Paul Nails MMA Star With Toilet Paper Rolls [WATCH]

YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul continues his tirade against MMA fighters, and this time he shared a video of himself nailing Bellator’s Dillon Danis with toilet paper rolls.

Paul, who is 2-0 as a boxer, and the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Danis have gone back and forth on social media, with the “Problem Child” challenging Danis to a boxing match. Danis, who is also known as Conor McGregor’s training partner, is 2-0 in his professional MMA career and is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

In the video, Paul, while holding water balloons and sitting in the box of a truck, rolls up to where Danis is conducting an interview in Los Angeles, California. The YouTube star then yells, “Hey look, it’s Conor McGregor’s b**** right there! P****.”

The Problem Child, along with other individuals in the truck, then starts throwing the water balloons and toilet paper rolls, and hits Danis multiple times. The group narrowly misses bystanders who are watching Danis’ interview.

Paul shared the video to social media on Tuesday, writing, “Caught the biggest s*** talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to LA.” Watch below:

Paul Said Danis Fell Chasing the Truck, ‘Khabib’d’ Danis

Paul also shared multiple Instagram Stories about the encounter with Danis. In his first, the Problem Child shared a screenshot of the video, writing, “s*** talkers get toilet paper.”

Next, Paul said he “Khabib’d” Danis and dedicated the video to his “Russian fans.” Danis was a part of the infamous brawl at UFC 229 after UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor. After the referee stopped the fight, Nurmagomedov hopped the Octagon and jumped onto Danis, who was in McGregor’s corner.

Lastly, Paul shared a video of himself with his crew after the encounter with Danis. In the video, Paul says Danis fell while chasing the truck. Watch below:

