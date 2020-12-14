Conor McGregor Viciously Challenged: ‘Sign the F****** Contract!’

YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul shared a video on Instagram Monday, viciously calling out UFC superstar Conor McGregor. On November 28, the “Problem Child” picked up his second professional boxing victory by knocking out NBA point guard Nate Robinson in the second round.

Paul has repeatedly challenged “Notorious” to a boxing bout, however the Irishman hasn’t responded to him publicly. McGregor is scheduled to headline UFC 257 opposite No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier on January 23, 2021.

In the Instagram post, the Problem Child took aim at McGregor, McGregor’s wife Dee Devlin, Poirier and UFC president Dana White. Paul claimed that he sent over a fight offer to Notorious on Monday, and in the post, he shared a screenshot of bout rules, including the number of rounds and the thickness of the boxing gloves.

Warning: The following video contains strong language. View discretion is advised.

“What the f*** is up, you Irish c***? Jake said at the start of the video. “Good morning Conor McGregor. I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f****** your wife. I mean, she’s a four Conor, you could do a lot better. But, happy Monday.

“My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning. $50 million cash, proof of funds. The biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered, but you’re scared to fight me, Conor. You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f****** YouTuber. You’re 0-1 as a boxer. I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin [Poirier], who has less followers on Instagram than my f****** dog. That’s a fact.”

Paul Took Aim at Dana White, Calls Both White & McGregor ‘Scared’

Paul then steered his attention to Dana White. White recently spoke with TMZ and stated that there was a “zero” percent chance of McGregor boxing Paul.

“And Dana White, you’re a f****** p**** too, you ugly f****** bald b****,” Paul continued. “You said there’s a zero percent chance of this fight happening, but there’s a zero percent chance of you getting some f****** p****.”

“Conor, you’re scared,” Paul said. “Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f****** contract you idiots. Jesus, f****** christ, Irish b****.”

Paul Shared Rules for the Potential Boxing Match With McGregor

According to the contract that the Problem Child shared on Instagram, the potential bout with McGregor would be eight, two-minute rounds. The boxers would use 10 oz. boxing gloves and weigh-in at a maximum of 185 pounds.

“The Bout will take place within One Hundred and Eighty (180) Days from the parties entering into formal agreement,” the document reads.

The pay-per-view event would also feature “world-class bouts” in the undercard.

As per the video and the contract Paul shared, McGregor has been offered a guaranteed fight purse of $50 million. The document also stated that Paul would provide “proof of funds in cash in a bank account immediately upon execution of this Letter of Intent.”

