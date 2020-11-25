Conor McGregor & Jorge Masvidal Are ‘Going to Get the Smoke’

YouTube star Jake Paul once again has massive MMA stars on his mind ahead of his boxing bout against NBA point guard Nate Robinson on November 28. “The Problem Child” is set to compete against Robinson in the co-main event under the anticipated exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Paul is 1-0 as a professional boxer, defeating fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January, and Robinson hasn’t yet competed in a boxing bout. Paul, who has aspirations to become a champion, has told the media on several occasions that he hopes to take on MMA stars inside the boxing ring.

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports, Paul once again called out former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor, top UFC welterweight and “BMF” Jorge Masvidal, and former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren, who retired from MMA last year.

During the interview, The Problem Child was asked when he believes he will be ready to compete against actual fighters and no just athletes.

“I’m ready for that jump right now,” Paul said via Low Kick MMA. “Ay, it sounds crazy but look, I’m sparring high, high-level professional boxers in Las Vegas. Undefeated guys, guys who are golden gloves amateur champions, guys with 25 pro fights, guys who are Caleb Plant’s sparring partners, guys who are Canelo’s sparring partners. I’m fighting guys with WBA, WBC championships belts and I’m head to head with them.”

Paul Is Ready to Give MMA Fighters ‘The Smoke’ In the Boxing Ring, Specifically McGregor, Masvidal & Askren

The Problem Child seems to be taking his boxing career very seriously, consistently posting content online of himself training. And Paul believes the boxing competition he faces in training is at a higher level MMA fighters who focus on all aspects of martial arts.

“That level of competition is harder than what these MMA guys are bringing,” Paul continued. “These MMA guys have to go into the gym and have to worry about elbows and kicks and Jiu-Jitsu and takedowns and takedown defense all this extra stuff. I’m only boxing. So, when they come into the boxing ring, my skillset is higher than theirs right now. I’m ready for these guys right now. So, Ben Askren, Masvidal, the McGregor’s they’re going to get the smoke and people will see.”

Paul Looks at His November 28 Bout as a ‘Stepping Stone’ to Earn Respect As a Boxer

Paul views his bout with Robinson, who is a three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, as a match that will earn him more respect as a professional boxer.

“I have to prove myself. I’m talking a lot,” Paul said. “I know I’m talking a lot but it’s because I’m confident. So, November 28, it will be the first stepping stone of ‘wow he beat an actual athlete.’ Then, after that, once I take down a professional MMA fighter. I think that’s when people will turn their heads and be like ‘ok, this kid wasn’t just saying s*** to blow smoke.’”

