Laughing At Conor McGregor: ‘He Needs Jake Paul’

Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor needs Jake Paul more than ever, according to the YouTube sensation.

Paul is set to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of the Showtime Boxing pay-per-view card on August 29, 2021, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Clevland, Ohio.

On Tuesday, Woodley and “The Problem Child” took part in a press conference for their fight and Paul was asked about McGregor.

Paul has made it known on several occasions that he intends on boxing McGregor in the future. However with McGregor’s recent loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last weekend, Paul is less than impressed. In the loss, “Notorious” broke his shin and the end of the first round, awarding Poirier the victory by TKO.

“I think the funny thing about this journey is I’ve predicted everything that’s happened thus far,” Pau said at the presser via MMA Junkie. “18 months ago when I said I wanted to fight Conor, people laughed at me. Now I’m laughing at Conor with a broken ankle, sitting there in the octagon, and he needs Jake Paul more than I need him. So, yeah, my offer to Conor is $23, and if we ever fought I would knock those fake-ass teeth right out of his f*cking mouth.

“Dustin Poirier defeated this man, and Dustin Poirier is an amazing fighter – don’t get me wrong – amazing guy, I actually became a fan of his over the weekend. But he’s 5-foot-9, 155 pounds. I’m 6-foot-1, 200 (pounds). So, Conor McGregor would not stand a chance.”

Paul Is Sending a ‘$100,000 Sleepy McGregor’ Necklace to Poirier

Before McGregor and Poirier’s fight on July 10, Paul revealed a necklace on social media featuring an injured McGregor holding a bottle of NyQuil. The Problem Child claimed that the jewelry is worth $100,000.

See below:

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

After Poirier got his hand raised at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Paul took to Twitter and offered “The Diamond” the necklace.

“Aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you?” Paul asked, sharing a photo of the necklace. “$100k gift from me. I think you deserve it. Lmk”

Poirier accepted Paul’s offer, responding: “Send it over.”

aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you? $100k gift from me I think you deserve it lmk pic.twitter.com/4syOBL2vBJ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Poirier Will Donate Necklace Proceeds to Charity, Paul Believes

During the Paul vs. Woodley press conference on Tuesday, The Problem Child confirmed he is sending it to Poirier, who will then look to make money for charity from the necklace.

“Dustin Poirier sent me over his address, so we’re getting that over to him and I think he’s going to auction it off for charity,” Paul said. “Somebody’s going to be able to get the ‘Notorious Conor McGregor,’ ‘Sleep McGregor,’ chain.”

It’s unclear if the proceeds will go to Poirier’s charity The Good Fight Foundation.

