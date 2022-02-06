UFC Star On Fighting Conor McGregor Again: ‘Probably Not’

A UFC star isn’t sure that he’ll fight Irish superstar Conor McGregor again.

“Notorious” and Dustin Poirier have clashed inside the Octagon three times, with Poirier winning their last two fights. Their first bout went down in the featherweight division in 2014 at UFC 178, and McGregor finished “The Diamond” via first-round TKO.

The two combatants met for a rematch over six years later, battling at UFC 257 in January 2021 as lightweights. Poirier exacted revenge over McGregor, delivering his own TKO victory.

With the pair tied 1-1, Notorious and Poirier fought in a trilogy clash in July 2021 at UFC 264. This fight was billed as a battle to determine the rightful winner of their rivalry, but because McGregor broke his leg during the first round, there wasn’t the sort of closure fight fans wanted.

McGregor is still rehabilitating his leg and should be back in fighting form within the next few months. Notorious wants another crack at Poirier, but The Diamond isn’t too sure it’ll happen.

On February 6, 2022, a fan tweeted to Poirier: “Will you fight Conor again?” And Poirier answered: “Probably not.”

