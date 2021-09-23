Conor McGregor Rants About Failed First Pitch, Rips 50 Cent

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has defended the failed first pitch he threw at a recent Chicago Cubs game, ripping rapper 50 Cent in the process.

Lately, “Notorious” has been making headlines for moments outside of the MMA community, including an altercation with Machine Gun Kelly, and most recently, his first pitch at the Cubs game. McGregor made the ceremonial pitch but it was anything but accurate, flying off to the right and into the backboard, nowhere near the catcher.

Many have compared McGregor’s pitch to that of 50 Cent’s, who was also unable to successfully toss the ball to the catcher, sailing it to the left at a Mets game in 2014.

Notorious took to Instagram to give his thoughts on his pitch, dragging the rapper into it as well:

The audacity to compare mine with this piss (50 Cent)! Picture to picture alone buries this. Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years. No comparison. Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do. Get Messi over. Smoked. Cris. Smoked. Federer. Doubled. All time Most Power! Put me in the Wrigley hall of fame for that rocket launch. Beside some of that nice red brick. Mahogany Oak Frame. Wimbledon lines in the grass. The great Wrigley Field reminds me of the grounds on my land in Ireland. Impeccable. Anyway back to the pitch.. Venom. Composure. Balance! The gold bar of Patek almost came flying off me it was that fast and powerful. I’d take it back to @patekphilippe for adjusting but this watch is now discontinued. A rare. I Bought for 80k in Weirs jeweler of Ireland and today it is worth close to 500k. And going up. Fifty has a nice hublot too. Big Bang. Small bucks 50cent. One has power. One is the director of media relations for some show called power. You know what it is. The Mac in Chicago!

McGregor Also Tweeted About His First Pitch, Says He ‘Marked’ the Back Wall

On Wednesday night, McGregor reacted to a clip on Twitter of a recent episode of “The MMA Hour” when host Ariel Helwani asked Action Bronson about Notorious’ first pitch.

During the interview, Bronson said about McGregor: “He could probably throw the ball better than that. That’s f****** staged.”

“Two little slap heads,” McGregor wrote in reply to the tweet. “I bounced the ball off that back red brick wall like it was a game of squash I was playing. You’d bobble the thing home from half way out. Nobody even reaches the wall and I marked it. I was going in the back way. Behind them, ambush. Mac thru the back.”

Watch the clip below:

Two little slap heads. I bounced the ball off that back red brick wall like it was a game of squash I was playing. You’d bobble the thing home from half way out. Nobody even reaches the wall and I marked it. I was going in the back way. Behind them, ambush. Mac thru the back. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 23, 2021

McGregor Has Been in the United States Since the Summer

McGregor has remained in the United States since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. In the closing seconds of the first round, the Irishman broke his leg and the fight was called off by the ringside doctor before the beginning of the second frame.

Notorious underwent surgery after the contest and has elected to stay in the country to rehab his leg.

