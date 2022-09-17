Conor McGregor Goes Viral After Posting Wild Video of Himself Flexing

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor’s newest video has received a lot of attention on Instagram.

The Irish fighting superstar is currently filming a remake of “Road House” and is looking as muscular as ever. On September 16, “Notorious” showed off his physique in an over-the-top video, flexing and huffing while a camera recorded him.

After the video was live on Instagram for 12 hours, the post had already received over one million likes and nearly 13 million views. Watch it below via the embedded Instagram link:

Several notable names commented on the video as well. Popular fitness content creator Joey Swoll wrote: “Conor McSwoll! Looking awesome brother!”

Former WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber, who coached against McGregor during “The Ultimate Fighter 22,” commented two laughing emojis.

“After you hand the cup back to usada (laughing emoji),” bodybuilder Logan Chitwood commented.

McGregor will star alongside Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhal and in another recent Instagram post, the Irishman shared a video of himself on set, writing: “This movie is wild!”

Notorious last fought inside the Octagon at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he battled Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match. And as history has it, McGregor broke his leg near the end of the opening round, forcing the cageside doctor to stop the bout.

McGregor has made it clear several times since suffering the injury that he intends to return to fighting. However, fans won’t see him compete until 2023 at the earliest. According to a report from Bloody Elbow, McGregor hasn’t been drug tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency since 2021 even though he remains active on the UFC roster.

McGregor’s Manager Tim Simpson Said Notorious Is Still Training ‘Twice a Day’

Tim Simpson, senior vice president of MMA for Paradigm Sports and McGregor’s manager, spoke with MMA Junkie last month about his client. And he told the outlet that McGregor was “on track” for a fighting comeback next year, and that filming “Road House” fit “perfectly” in Notorious’ return timeline.

“It fits in perfectly,” Simpson said. “He’s still on track for a big return next year, but this fits in perfectly in the meantime.”

McGregor’s leg isn’t fully back to 100 percent, Simpson said. But, that still hasn’t stopped McGregor from “training like a madman.” Simpson told MMA Junkie that although Notorious has been away shooting the movie, he brought his “full team out there.”

“The leg is still healing,” Simpson said. “I think there’s a little bit more to go on that, but he’s been training like a madman twice a day, every day. He’s got his full team out there: the McGregor Fast team, all his health and fitness guys, physio, boxing, coaching. He’s been going hard. He’s been training super hard. He’s in amazing shape – just final adjustments to get that leg back where it needs to be.”

McGregor Is Still Ranked at Lightweight, Said Earlier This Year He Had No Plans of Dropping to 155 Pounds Again

McGregor still has a place in the official UFC rankings. He sits at No. 11 at lightweight, residing above Damir Ismagulov, Jalin Turner, Dan Hooker and former interim UFC 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson.

When speaking with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis in March, McGregor said that he didn’t intend on dropping back down to lightweight.

“I got myself down to a lightweight frame, McGregor said. “But, I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy. You know, I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back after a gruesome injury. I don’t want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself.”